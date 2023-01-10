ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

City of Portage seeking input for masterplan survey

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage’s City Manager is asking residents to take some time to complete a city poll that could steer the future of the community, and how it spends the tens of millions of dollars paid in taxes every year. City Manager Patrick McGinnis is...
PORTAGE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

East Grand Rapids school board member resigns, district seeking applicants to fill seat

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A seat on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education is up for grabs following the resignation of a trustee this week. Board member Brad Laackman submitted his resignation at the board’s Monday, Jan. 9 meeting, president Mike Reid told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. Laackman, who was serving as the board’s treasurer, cited personal reasons for his resignation, Reid said.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Residents voice their disapproval at Ottawa County Board meeting

One week after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several “surprising” changes to its local government, a number of area residents Tuesday voiced their disapproval. The newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, made up of 10 Republicans and 1 Democrat, reportedly “shocked” a number of county officials...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

3 people promoted in Kalamazoo Public Safety leadership

KALAMAZOO, MI – New Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen has promoted three people within command staff. The promotions come about a week after Boysen was sworn-in as chief Jan. 5. He replaced Chief Vernon Coakley Jr., who retired Jan. 1, after reaching an agreement with the city following an investigation into alleged harassment.
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin School folks deserve to learn ‘rest of the story’

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. Legendary news and views broadcaster Paul Harvey used to do a segment on radio called, “The rest of the story.” He would begin with an outline of some development and then proceed to provide a twist at the end to better expose information to the listener.
MARTIN, MI
WWMTCw

Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
southcountynews.org

Vicksburg moves toward bidding for new offices

Vicksburg municipal officials last month took another step toward construction of a new village office later this year. During their Dec. 19 meeting, village council members approved a motion to manage the bid process related to the project. The action authorizes Village Manager Jim Mallery to work with Frederick Construction to execute the process.
VICKSBURG, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Cracking down on woke policies or damaging Ottawa County reputation: Residents sound off on shakeup

WEST OLIVE, MI — Seven days later, the public has made their feelings known. From one county resident saying the criticism new commissioners are facing is analogous to how Jewish people were treated during the Holocaust to other residents claiming the commissioners’ actions are those of dirty politicians, comments at the 2023 Ottawa County Board of Commissioners second meeting of the year ran the political gamut.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Year, New Career? 6 Jobs Hiring Now in the Kalamazoo Area

The new year often brings with it a sense that things need to change. Maybe it's your workout routine, maybe your diet, or maybe your career. Changing jobs can be a very daunting and often overwhelming experience. But, if you're feeling miserable in your current position, a change might be necessary. Taking a look at sites like Indeed and Simply Hired, there are a number of job openings currently listed for the Kalamazoo area.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy