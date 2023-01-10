Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo residents criticize school board for superintendent resignation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community members used Thursday’s school board meeting to criticize the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education for administrative upheavals in the past month. In response, board members pleaded for trust from the community, saying there were “good reasons” for the Dec. 12 resignation of superintendent Rita...
wkzo.com
City of Portage seeking input for masterplan survey
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage’s City Manager is asking residents to take some time to complete a city poll that could steer the future of the community, and how it spends the tens of millions of dollars paid in taxes every year. City Manager Patrick McGinnis is...
East Grand Rapids school board member resigns, district seeking applicants to fill seat
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A seat on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education is up for grabs following the resignation of a trustee this week. Board member Brad Laackman submitted his resignation at the board’s Monday, Jan. 9 meeting, president Mike Reid told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press. Laackman, who was serving as the board’s treasurer, cited personal reasons for his resignation, Reid said.
wkzo.com
KPS Superintendent resignation and CFO termination linked
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There may be more to the sudden departure of former Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri than some critical e-mails and a personality conflict. It appears that Raichoudhuri was not only aware of the unapproved expenditures and a number of board policy violations taking place...
wgvunews.org
Residents voice their disapproval at Ottawa County Board meeting
One week after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several “surprising” changes to its local government, a number of area residents Tuesday voiced their disapproval. The newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners, made up of 10 Republicans and 1 Democrat, reportedly “shocked” a number of county officials...
3 people promoted in Kalamazoo Public Safety leadership
KALAMAZOO, MI – New Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief David Boysen has promoted three people within command staff. The promotions come about a week after Boysen was sworn-in as chief Jan. 5. He replaced Chief Vernon Coakley Jr., who retired Jan. 1, after reaching an agreement with the city following an investigation into alleged harassment.
Retired college professor vows to speak at every Ottawa County board meeting the next 2 years
WEST OLIVE, MI — In a sea of public speakers at the first two Ottawa County board of commissioners meetings this year, one resident promises to keep coming back meeting after meeting. Walter Davis, 80, said he will be in attendance and participate in public comment at every single...
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
townbroadcast.com
Martin School folks deserve to learn ‘rest of the story’
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. Legendary news and views broadcaster Paul Harvey used to do a segment on radio called, “The rest of the story.” He would begin with an outline of some development and then proceed to provide a twist at the end to better expose information to the listener.
WZZM 13
'STILL Where You Belong': Community members band together against newly-elected county commissioners
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — More than a week after the newly-elected county commissioners in Ottawa County took many by surprise with significant leadership changes, community members are banding together to work behind the scenes. "People are asking 'what is going on? 'What can I do? Are people looking into...
‘This board needs to be recalled:’ New Ottawa County Board facing pushback after sweeping changes
WEST OLIVE, MI – After a warm reception at its first meeting, the new Ottawa County Board of Commissioners is facing pushback for the sweeping changes it made that upended the county government’s leadership. The newly seated board’s second meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, saw more people critical of...
WWMTCw
Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
southcountynews.org
Vicksburg moves toward bidding for new offices
Vicksburg municipal officials last month took another step toward construction of a new village office later this year. During their Dec. 19 meeting, village council members approved a motion to manage the bid process related to the project. The action authorizes Village Manager Jim Mallery to work with Frederick Construction to execute the process.
Letter from the Editor: What may look like chaos in Washington or Ottawa County started with us, at the ballot box
I did not think it coincidental or even surprising that two political stories of the same tenor played out concurrently over the past two weeks. On a national scale, a small group of diehard conservatives held the House speakership ambitions of Kevin McCarthy hostage until he made key concessions and won the gavel on a 15th vote.
Holland gives voters final say on proposed waterfront development
On Wednesday, the Holland City Council took the next step in a potential development project, which would allow for the construction of hotels, mixed-use buildings, and a marina for cruise ships.
Cracking down on woke policies or damaging Ottawa County reputation: Residents sound off on shakeup
WEST OLIVE, MI — Seven days later, the public has made their feelings known. From one county resident saying the criticism new commissioners are facing is analogous to how Jewish people were treated during the Holocaust to other residents claiming the commissioners’ actions are those of dirty politicians, comments at the 2023 Ottawa County Board of Commissioners second meeting of the year ran the political gamut.
New Year, New Career? 6 Jobs Hiring Now in the Kalamazoo Area
The new year often brings with it a sense that things need to change. Maybe it's your workout routine, maybe your diet, or maybe your career. Changing jobs can be a very daunting and often overwhelming experience. But, if you're feeling miserable in your current position, a change might be necessary. Taking a look at sites like Indeed and Simply Hired, there are a number of job openings currently listed for the Kalamazoo area.
wkzo.com
BC School Superintendent says leadership was not consulted about basketball spectator ban
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Thursday night’s boys high school basketball game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Loy Norrix was played without spectators in the stands at Loy Norrix High School. Battle Creek Central defeated Loy Norrix 63-26. While it had nothing to do with illnesses like...
Aquinas College lockdown lifted
Aquinas College has been placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.
2 bridges in Kalamazoo County closed for good
Two bridges in Kalamazoo County are permanently closed because of disrepair.
