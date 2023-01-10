ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Muskegon educators a step ahead

Good morning, and happy Friday Jr.! Now with the news ... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s laws surrounding restraint and seclusion should be improved after seeing an investigation done by the Free Press last year. Schools in Muskegon are working to honor her request and avoid these controversial tactics. ...
MUSKEGON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 011223

Cloudy and chilly conditions are expected Thursday afternoon as a brisk north wind builds. Cloudy and chilly conditions are expected Thursday afternoon as a brisk north wind builds. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 011223. Temperatures are close to 40 degrees along the lakeshore. Small icing potential Thursday night but...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers

A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy