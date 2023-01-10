Read full article on original website
grcc.edu
GRCC women's basketball team tops Lansing Community College, earning coach David Glazier's 100 career victory
Jan. 11, 2023, LANSING, Mich. – Head coach David Glazier of the Grand Rapids Community College women's basketball team earned his 100th career win after his team's convincing, 27-point victory over Lansing Community College on Wednesday. In the later game, GRCC's men's basketball team couldn't overcome a 22-point first...
grcc.edu
GRCC men's basketball standout Brockton Kohler signs with Cleary University as it launches new program
Jan. 11, 2023, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Community College basketball player Brockton Kohler will be playing for Cleary University next year, part of the school’s inaugural men’s team. The sophomore shooting guard from Greenville is averaging 12.4 points per game and is the team's best...
GR players picked for McDonald’s basketball exhibition
Two metro Grand Rapids students have been nominated to play in elite national basketball games based on their skills.
Muskegon, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Muskegon. The Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School basketball team will have a game with Western Michigan Christian High School on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00.
Students suspended as result of racist taunts at basketball game, Jenison superintendent says
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Jenison Public Schools has suspended students who played a part in allegedly making racist monkey noises at Wyoming Public Schools basketball players during a game last month. Superintendent Brandon Graham said the district has taken “out-of-school disciplinary action” against students who were involved in the...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Central High School students get chance to learn about career paths
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Central High School freshman students had a chance to learn more about career paths Wednesday, according to Nate Hunt, Communications Manager for Battle Creek Public Schools. Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre. Located in the high school gymnasium, students participated...
Muskegon educators a step ahead
Good morning, and happy Friday Jr.! Now with the news ... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s laws surrounding restraint and seclusion should be improved after seeing an investigation done by the Free Press last year. Schools in Muskegon are working to honor her request and avoid these controversial tactics. ...
Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October. “I play Fantasy 5...
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
Aquinas College lockdown lifted
Aquinas College has been placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.
Whitecaps announce remodel project for LMCU Ballpark
The West Michigan Whitecaps are planning to make an announcement during a news conference Thursday morning.
Family of Wyoming student addresses school board alleged of racist acts: 'I'm disgusted'
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The family of a Wyoming High School basketball player spoke before the Jenison School Board Monday night after several Jenison students are accused of making racist remarks about a player during a basketball game nearly a month ago. It all started in mid-December with a...
Fox17
Ottawa Hills High School parents push for district to fix pool
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Benjamin Scheid knows the Ottawa Hills High School pool well. He swam there decades ago, and now he announces at his own daughter’s swim meets. “I'll announce the swim meets as long as they'll have me,” Scheid said. But that won’t be happening...
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 011223
Cloudy and chilly conditions are expected Thursday afternoon as a brisk north wind builds. Cloudy and chilly conditions are expected Thursday afternoon as a brisk north wind builds. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 011223. Temperatures are close to 40 degrees along the lakeshore. Small icing potential Thursday night but...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Kalamazoo TikToker Reaches Nearly Half of a Million Followers
A 20-year-old Kalamazoo influencer is killing the game on TikTok by just being himself. Jay aka @datsjayjayy on TikTok currently has 451.7 thousand followers and 16.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Jay has multiple videos that have surpassed the million-view milestone. We asked Jay what he does for a living and it turns out, TikTok was the answer,
