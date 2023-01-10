6 arrested in quadruple stabbing at North Carolina Airbnb

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Six people have been arrested after a quadruple stabbing at a Madison County Airbnb, authorities said.

Deputies responded to an Airbnb in the 100 block of Gid Flynn Road in Marshall after being called about a stabbing involving multiple people, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jay Caleb Bell is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill; two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury; felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms; felony possession of schedule two cocaine; and possession of marijuana.

Daniel Mansilla-Perea, Richard Vincent Sakowski, Cassi Deann Sakowski, Christopher Lyn Boles and Jodi Michelle Douthit have all been charged with felony possession of schedule one psilocybin mushrooms; felony possession of schedule two cocaine; and possession of marijuana

Deputies said all of the individuals involved were vacationing in Madison County and that this was an isolated incident.

No other details were immediately available.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the investigation.

