The Indiana Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for the spring Call for Projects for the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. The application window is open through Friday, January 27, 2023, 5 pm Eastern Time. Funds are available to all local government units in the state of Indiana. Since 2016, Indiana has awarded more than $1 billion in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects statewide. Long-term funding for Community Crossings is part of measure approved by the Indiana legislature and signed into law in April 2017. Communities receiving funding for projects will be notified in early spring. Here is a link for more information.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO