Donald Franklin Brown, 78, of Hillsboro died Jan. 8, 2023. Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Navy on the Forrestal. He retired from the Fenton Fire Protection District as a firefighter paramedic. He also worked for the Creve Coeur Fire Protection District and later volunteered for the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District, Big River Ambulance District, Valle Ambulance District, Goldman Fire Protection District and Hillsboro Fire Protection District, and he was a longtime chairman for the Hillsboro Fire Protection District Board of Directors. He was a dance instructor for Author Murray Studios as well. Mr. Brown was a Christian and enjoyed studying and debating the Bible, as well as watching Bible based movies and documentaries. He also like watching westerns, historic shows and YouTube videos, as well as fishing, golfing and, gun collecting. Most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family. Born Nov. 7, 1944, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Grace E. (McCoy) and Harrie A. Brown.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO