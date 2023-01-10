Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miramar police identify suspect accused of beating pregnant woman in IHOP parking lot
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man accused of beating a pregnant woman Thursday in the parking lot of an IHOP in Miramar has been identified by police as Ayyed Fanus. According to authorities, Fanus, 23, “brutally battered” the victim in the parking lot at 7990 Miramar Parkway. Police...
Man threatens guard with fork during attempted cookie robbery
A man was arrested on Wednesday for attempting to steal a cookie from a gas station and threatening a security guard with a fork.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Click10.com
Man, 78, arrested for murder in Homestead, police say
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 78-year-old man stands accused Thursday of shooting a man twice in the head in Homestead. A woman told police officers that Enrique Fernandez and a man she was with got into an argument after running into each other Wednesday inside an apartment complex at Southeast Third Street near Sixth Avenue, according to the arrest report.
Click10.com
Video shows women stealing Colombian shapewear in Margate
MARGATE, Fla. – A family business specializing in women’s shapewear solutions including body shapers, control briefs, waist trainers, and girdles recently lost nearly $3,000 at the hands of two thieves. Augusto Ospina shared the surveillance video showing the duo, who in just 20 minutes on Thursday delivered a...
Click10.com
Driver slams into teenage boy riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash was at about 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Fire Rescue personnel took...
Click10.com
Police searching for missing man from Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah. According to Hialeah police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos, 43, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Moreno-Ceballos is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around...
Click10.com
Police: Man, 19, wore Broward court’s GPS ankle monitor during Miami-Dade crime spree
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joshua Reed had a Broward County court’s pre-trial release GPS ankle-worn bracelet when he was a part of a crew’s crime spree, police said. Reed, 19, who was out on bond for grand theft auto in Broward County and has a pending case in Palm Beach County, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Panty bandit busted in string of thefts at South Florida malls
A man accused of stealing nearly 200 pairs of women's panties from two South Florida malls has been arrested.
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows suspect hold father at gunpoint, feet away from wife and baby
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police in Hollywood are trying to identify an armed robber who held the father of a family at gunpoint on his front porch, just steps away from his wife and 3-month-old daughter. Surveillance video shared by the family shows the robber running toward the father at...
WSVN-TV
Click10.com
5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies
MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police
A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man accused of bringing club dispute to Hialeah neighborhood, firing shots
HIALEAH, Fla. – Frightening video shows a man blasting away in a Hialeah neighborhood after police said he followed another man home from a club after a fistfight. In the video, the victim can be seen getting out of the car after returning home late Sunday night and then meeting a barrage of bullets.
Click10.com
Police investigating after body found in Lauderhill canal
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a Lauderhill canal on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, Lauderhill Police responded to the 1200 block of Northwest 43rd Avenue after receiving a call of a person in the canal. Investigators said units arrived...
Click10.com
BSO: Man wanted for video voyeurism in North Lauderdale arrested
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store, authorities said. According to authorities, Lewis Phillips, 27, is facing a charge of video voyeurism and multiple probation violation charges. Deputies...
Click10.com
Miami man, 60, accused of filming 23-year-old roommate after she exited shower
MIAMI – A Miami man is facing multiple charges after police say he recorded cellphone video of his 23-year-old roommate getting dressed after she got out of the shower. Mercedes Adrian Ruiz, 60, was arrested last Friday on charges of video voyeurism, battery and tampering with a victim. According...
Click10.com
Road rage incident leads to report of shooting in Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported Wednesday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street. Police said the incident was related to road rage, but the victim was not struck by any bullets or...
