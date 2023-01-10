ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Man, 78, arrested for murder in Homestead, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 78-year-old man stands accused Thursday of shooting a man twice in the head in Homestead. A woman told police officers that Enrique Fernandez and a man she was with got into an argument after running into each other Wednesday inside an apartment complex at Southeast Third Street near Sixth Avenue, according to the arrest report.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Video shows women stealing Colombian shapewear in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – A family business specializing in women’s shapewear solutions including body shapers, control briefs, waist trainers, and girdles recently lost nearly $3,000 at the hands of two thieves. Augusto Ospina shared the surveillance video showing the duo, who in just 20 minutes on Thursday delivered a...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Driver slams into teenage boy riding scooter in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A driver struck a 14-year-old boy who was riding a scooter on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The crash was at about 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Northwest 13 Street and Eighth Avenue, near Thurgood Marshall Elementary School. Fire Rescue personnel took...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing man from Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah. According to Hialeah police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos, 43, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Moreno-Ceballos is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect accused of domestic battery taken into custody

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of domestic battery who barricaded himself at a South Florida home has been taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Ayeed Fanus. Miramar Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a parking lot by an IHOP, located at 7990 Miramar...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

5 accused of staging car crash in Miami to defraud insurance companies

MIAMI – A group was facing charges on Thursday in Miami-Dade County after a state agency’s investigation found they had staged a car crash to defraud insurance companies out of about $58,000. Amauri Rodriguez, Orislaidy Montano, Vadira Sanchez, Ruberlandy Cruzata, and Lixelly Mayari were involved in the scheme,...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police

A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after body found in Lauderhill canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a Lauderhill canal on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, Lauderhill Police responded to the 1200 block of Northwest 43rd Avenue after receiving a call of a person in the canal. Investigators said units arrived...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man wanted for video voyeurism in North Lauderdale arrested

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store, authorities said. According to authorities, Lewis Phillips, 27, is facing a charge of video voyeurism and multiple probation violation charges. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Road rage incident leads to report of shooting in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Doral police are investigating a possible shooting that was reported Wednesday morning. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street. Police said the incident was related to road rage, but the victim was not struck by any bullets or...
DORAL, FL

