ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Traffic Alerts: January 10

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIqb3_0k9YOSgx00

9:42 A.M.

Crash on I75 southbound at mile marker 120 | Two lanes are blocked. Expect delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oP7DR_0k9YOSgx00

9:18 A.M.

Expect delays on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral as authorities continue to clear scene due to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred this morning at 7:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0EM7_0k9YOSgx00

9:16 A.M.

8:27 A.M.

Heavy traffic due to school bus crash on McGregor Boulevard and Longwood Drive in Fort Myers. No children were on the bus at the time of the crash. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on scene assisting.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered

Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy