In another year of growth, albeit less robust in the U.S. than in recent years, the biggest surprise in Luminate’s year-end report on how the music business fare in 2022 is a story that has been developing before our eyes each week since May. The official coronation of Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” as the year’s most consumed album in America marks the first time ever that honor has been achieved by a collection recorded in a language other than English. It’s just the latest feat by the artist who had already scored the first No. 1 on the Billboard...

1 DAY AGO