NME

Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
Variety

Bad Bunny Makes History and Taylor Swift Rules Sales as Music Biz Sees Further Growth: Luminate Year-End Report

In another year of growth, albeit less robust in the U.S. than in recent years, the biggest surprise in Luminate’s year-end report on how the music business fare in 2022 is a story that has been developing before our eyes each week since May. The official coronation of Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” as the year’s most consumed album in America marks the first time ever that honor has been achieved by a collection recorded in a language other than English. It’s just the latest feat by the artist who had already scored the first No. 1 on the Billboard...
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift Sold Limited-Edition Digital Downloads of ‘Midnights’ for 12 Hours

Swifties moved swiftly on Jan. 5 when Taylor Swift started a 12-hour sale of four limited-edition exclusive digital copies of her recently released tenth album, Midnights, featuring different cover art and behind-the-song material. Digital versions featured bonus material on Midnights tracks “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma.” Matching the cover art...
American Songwriter

Steve Perry Drops Trademark Lawsuit Against Journey

In the middle of an ongoing court battle between Journey bandmates, guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, over the band’s spending account and records, former singer Steve Perry has withdrawn his legal claim against the band over the trademarking of 20 of Journey’s songs. Schon shared a...

