Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour
Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway. Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
Taylor Swift Performs “Anti-Hero” for the First Time at the 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during the 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London tonight (January 12). Swift brought her acoustic guitar onstage for a debut performance of her Midnights track “Anti-Hero.” She also covered “The City,” which appears on the 1975’s 2013 self-titled LP. Fans have posted several clips of her appearance on social media.
Watch Rachel Zegler’s impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’
West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler has shared an impassioned cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’ – check it out below. The song, co-written with The National‘s Aaron Dessner, appeared on the ‘3am Edition’ of Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights’.
Bad Bunny Makes History and Taylor Swift Rules Sales as Music Biz Sees Further Growth: Luminate Year-End Report
In another year of growth, albeit less robust in the U.S. than in recent years, the biggest surprise in Luminate’s year-end report on how the music business fare in 2022 is a story that has been developing before our eyes each week since May. The official coronation of Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” as the year’s most consumed album in America marks the first time ever that honor has been achieved by a collection recorded in a language other than English. It’s just the latest feat by the artist who had already scored the first No. 1 on the Billboard...
Taylor Swift Sold Limited-Edition Digital Downloads of ‘Midnights’ for 12 Hours
Swifties moved swiftly on Jan. 5 when Taylor Swift started a 12-hour sale of four limited-edition exclusive digital copies of her recently released tenth album, Midnights, featuring different cover art and behind-the-song material. Digital versions featured bonus material on Midnights tracks “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma.” Matching the cover art...
Steve Perry Drops Trademark Lawsuit Against Journey
In the middle of an ongoing court battle between Journey bandmates, guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, over the band’s spending account and records, former singer Steve Perry has withdrawn his legal claim against the band over the trademarking of 20 of Journey’s songs. Schon shared a...
