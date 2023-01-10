UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would lose all in-person programming under a draft plan Platteville administrators drew up at the request of University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman. If implemented, the plan would be another blow for Richland Center officials and residents who are trying to save some version of the campus, which has been part of their community for 56 years. Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1st, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes. He asked UW-Platteville officials to draft a plan for the campus and gave administrators a January 15th deadline. That plan calls for any programs through the Richland Center campus going forward will be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO