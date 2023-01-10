ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wglr.com

Coach of the Week: Lakeside Lutheran’s Todd Jahns

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Before every game, Todd Jahns gives a pre-game speech, which is nothing out of the ordinary. All coaches do it, but his is a little different. Jahns makes his a lesson that ties basketball and life together to help Lakeside Lutheran prepare for their opponent and their future.
LAKE MILLS, WI
x1071.com

Missing Person in Richland Center

Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
wglr.com

Degree Programs at UW-Platteville Richland Would Be On-Line Only

UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would lose all in-person programming under a draft plan Platteville administrators drew up at the request of University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman. If implemented, the plan would be another blow for Richland Center officials and residents who are trying to save some version of the campus, which has been part of their community for 56 years. Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1st, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes. He asked UW-Platteville officials to draft a plan for the campus and gave administrators a January 15th deadline. That plan calls for any programs through the Richland Center campus going forward will be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
JEFFERSON, WI
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in shooting at Pinnon’s Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Rockford meat market. Police were called to Pinnon’s on North Court Street and Fulton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman lying at […]
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway

Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
RIDGEWAY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River, the city’s police department confirmed. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department reported officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wglr.com

Wisconsin adds Haynes, Hitschler, Scruggs to defensive staff

“I’m really excited about being able to add Paul, Colin and Greg,” Fickell said Thursday in a statement. “I have experience working with all three of them and they are tremendous coaches and people. They truly value the relationships with their players and will work diligently to help them develop both on and off the field.”
MADISON, WI

