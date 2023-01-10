Read full article on original website
wglr.com
Coach of the Week: Lakeside Lutheran’s Todd Jahns
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Before every game, Todd Jahns gives a pre-game speech, which is nothing out of the ordinary. All coaches do it, but his is a little different. Jahns makes his a lesson that ties basketball and life together to help Lakeside Lutheran prepare for their opponent and their future.
x1071.com
Missing Person in Richland Center
Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
wglr.com
Degree Programs at UW-Platteville Richland Would Be On-Line Only
UW-Platteville’s Richland campus would lose all in-person programming under a draft plan Platteville administrators drew up at the request of University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman. If implemented, the plan would be another blow for Richland Center officials and residents who are trying to save some version of the campus, which has been part of their community for 56 years. Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1st, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes. He asked UW-Platteville officials to draft a plan for the campus and gave administrators a January 15th deadline. That plan calls for any programs through the Richland Center campus going forward will be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary.
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
Richland Center police searching for missing 16-year-old
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Police in Richland Center are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. In a brief social media post Thursday night, the Richland Center Police Department said Kaylee Brown of Richland Center is missing. The post did not provide details about where or when she was last seen, where she may be headed or whether she is believed...
24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area....
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County police say a man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 200 block of Thornhill Road, in the Candlewick Lake community, at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night, where they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman, both […]
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
Woman killed in shooting at Pinnon’s Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Rockford meat market. Police were called to Pinnon’s on North Court Street and Fulton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman lying at […]
x1071.com
Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway
Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD confirms man’s death after he was found unresponsive
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being found unresponsive at a Janesville park, located near the Rock River, the city’s police department confirmed. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department reported officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North Main Street at Volunteer Park for a man down after two people saw him sleeping on a wall in the park and said he was unresponsive.
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
UPDATE: 6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County found, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said six dogs taken from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend have been found. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults — were taken sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The post described a suspect...
wglr.com
Wisconsin adds Haynes, Hitschler, Scruggs to defensive staff
“I’m really excited about being able to add Paul, Colin and Greg,” Fickell said Thursday in a statement. “I have experience working with all three of them and they are tremendous coaches and people. They truly value the relationships with their players and will work diligently to help them develop both on and off the field.”
Rockford police release photos of suspect in fatal shooting, armed robbery at Pinnon’s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released photos of the suspect in a fatal shooting at Pinnon Meats on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman lying at the bottom of the stairway […]
