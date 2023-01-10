ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Flo Rida Suing Celsius For Breached Contracts, Unpaid Royalties, And More

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLepF_0k9YO6bS00

Rapper Flo Rida ’s business partnership with Celsius has come to a head as his team is suing the energy drink company for breach of contract, unpaid royalties, exclusion from stock options, and more.

The suit dates back to a breach in 2014 and 2016 where the company and Flo had endorsement agreements. According to released legal documents , Flo Rida’s team claims Celsius did not honor the various guaranteed royalties and stock options for the rapper as he serves as a driving force in the brand’s success. His team is seeking over $30,000 in damages.

More from VIBE.com

“Even Celsius’ top management publicly recognized that the partnership between Flo Rida and Celsius accelerated the introduction of the Celsius brand to millions around the world and allowed Celsius to finally succeed at new levels,” the lawsuit states.

Flo Rida is suing on two counts of breach of contract , accounting, and unjust enrichment.

Related Story

Prince's Estate Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against Bang Energy Drink

Per Insider , Flo Rida’s lawyer John Uustal stated: “He’s entitled to 500,000 shares of stock via the contract, and entitled to 250,000 shares of stock if certain things happen — one of those yardsticks is that a certain number of units of products need to be sold, but unfortunately the contract doesn’t specify which type of unit — is it a box, is it a drink? And there’s no timeframe or deadline.”

He added, “In Flo’s mind this was always a Vitamin Water type of deal, he was signing on to 1% of the company of a multi-million dollar endorsement deal and was hardly getting paid anything for it.” By 2021, Celsius reportedly raked in $130 million in sales revenue.

Flo Rida, née Tramar Lacel Dillard, is deemed a “global brand ambassador” by the company but was left out of conversations surrounding their sales or financial records.

The Carol City, Fla. rapper highlighted the drink in his music video “Hola,” featuring Latin artist Maluma. In the video, a group of partygoers drink a “Celsius Heat,” energy drink the morning after a wild night.

“He’s still in his mind a good partner, and he’s sad that they’re not,” Uustal stated. “This has always been a moral issue for him.”

After pre-trial hearings yesterday (Jan. 9), jury selection will take place Tuesday (Jan 10). The trial is set to start this week.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley Payments

Tyga is being sued for missed court-ordered payments on his luxury 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and 2014 Bentley Mulsanne cars. The “Sunshine” rapper has been ordered to pay six figures, instead of the original hefty price of $481,000. Choice Motors Credit is seeking $1,300,000, including interest, stemming from the 2016 lawsuit, RadarOnline reports. More from VIBE.comFlo Rida Suing Celsius For Breached Contracts, Unpaid Royalties, And MoreLil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Gunna Sued For $1M Over "Strawberry Peels" SampleLil Wayne's Ex-Chef Morghan Medlock Suing For $500K, Claims Wrongful Termination In 2019, Tyga was sued by another company Midway Rent a Car, Inc. for...
Vibe

Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20). “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].” More from VIBE.comDonald Glover To Star In 'Spider-Man' Spin-OffStephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss Dead At 40Here's Your First Look At 'Harlem' Season 2 A cause of death has not...
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
Vibe

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”More from VIBE.comVan Lathan...
Vibe

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Vibe

Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-Z

Tony Yayo has produced some hilarious moments over social media in 2022, but he’s also got some takes on rappers and how they conduct business. The 44-year-old stated that 50 Cent treats his artists better than Jay-Z earlier this week. The “So Seductive” rapper appeared on ThisIs50 on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke with Uncle Murda about both of their careers. The two-time Platinum rapper revealed that he is still able to tour and perform overseas at this stage of his life, despite not being as active as he was during G-Unit’s prime, due to the label’s leader breaking bread. More...
Vibe

Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction

Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71

Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.More from VIBE.comPopcaan And Drake Head To The...
Vibe

50 Cent Turned Down $1.3 Million Record Deal From Universal Music Group

50 Cent once turned down a seven-figure recording deal with Universal Music Group in a strategic attempt to circumvent rival Irv Gotti sabotaging his career. In a recent interview, the 47-year-old spoke on the impact his opposition had on his decisions to decline the lucrative offer, which came during the massive bidding war he created in 2002.More from VIBE.comChika Blasts 50 Cent For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie SmollettMaster P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media50 Cent's New Drama Series 'Fightland' In Development At STARZ “Irv [Gotti] was talking in the interview and he was talking about...
Vibe

R. Kelly Says Tasha K Is Sabotaging His Case With Jail Call Interview

R. Kelly has expressed during a jail call with radio personality Natasha Simona that gossip blogger Tasha K has tried to sabotage his sex crimes court case. Per an audio recording, the infamous R&B crooner has accused Tasha K of “witness tampering” and leaking his personal information to his “girlfriends” ahead of his New York trial. He believes her actions are what caused his multiple partners to “turn on him.”More from VIBE.comJudge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure FundingAaliyah's Uncle Allegedly Continued Business With R. Kelly Despite Abusive RelationshipR. Kelly Issued Non-Disclosure Agreement To Aaliyah After...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Kanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: Report

Kanye West has quietly become a married man, once again. TMZ reports that Ye tied the knot with one of his employees, Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. The duo recently held a private wedding ceremony to commemorate their love, although the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates. More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Announces New Album Exclusively On Stem PlayerThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me"Yung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First" West and Censori are said to have known each other...
Vibe

RBX Recalls Dr. Dre Cautioning Him On Receiving “Gifts” From Suge Knight

Dr. Dre’s storied career in music has afforded him many significant experiences, thus a wealth of wisdom. Former Death Row Records artist RBX recently recounted an experience where the 57-year-old cautioned him on blindly taking gifts from their former CEO, Suge Knight. The “A.W.O.L” rapper was interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke about being gifted a brand new 750 BMW by Suge in 1995. Though an exciting moment, both his lawyer and the Aftermath Entertainment CEO said to ensure he wasn’t driving around without proper documentation. More from VIBE.comDJ Quik Says He Deserves To Be...
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Vibe

El DeBarge Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges

Early Sunday morning (Jan. 8) while at a gas station, El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, Calif. Local authorities took the soulful crooner into custody around 4 a.m. PT, according to TMZ. At the gas station, officers noticed his expired tags, but after approaching, they claim “an expandable metal baton [was] in plain sight.” More from VIBE.comShy Glizzy's Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged WomenGervonta Davis Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargeWillie McGinest Arrested And Charged With Assault With Deadly Weapon In Nightclub Brawl Considering a baton is an illegal weapon, they began searching DeBarge’s vehicle and reportedly found pepper spray and narcotics,...
BURBANK, CA
Vibe

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

Last year, speculations began to swarm social media that Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris were dating. After being spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood back in December, the pair have confirmed that they are indeed an item with an Instagram post. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Idris posted an IG story showing him and Harvey boo’d up as he kissed her cheek. On the image, he vaguely wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji].”More from VIBE.comKanye West Secretly Marries Yeezy Designer: ReportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For...
Vibe

NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

It appears that NBA YoungBoy has followed through with his plan to jump the broom, as details of his marriage to fiancée and longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle have surfaced. On Sunday (Jan. 8), Instagram user AriTeaTalk posted a screenshot of a marriage license dated Jan. 7 (Saturday) listing Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes as Spouse 1 and the rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, as Spouse 2. According to the certificate, the nuptials took place in Salt Lake City where YoungBoy moved to after being released from prison in 2021. More from VIBE.comIyanna "Yaya" Mayweather Gets 6 Years Probation In 2020 Stabbing CaseNBA YoungBoy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Keith Murray Says Biggie Would Be Alive If He Listened To His Advice

Keith Murray says he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles hours prior to his death and believes the late rap icon would still be alive had he heeded his advice. According to the New York native, he was hanging out with Biggie in L.A. on the day of his passing and had advised him to flee the city in light of the tension brewing following the passing of Tupac Shakur the year prior. More from VIBE.comStyles P Breaks Down Why The Notorious B.I.G. Remains The Greatest Of All TimeThe Notorious B.I.G's Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge StatueMeta Announces...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Keith Murray Claims To Have Seen Suge Knight Slap Diddy

Keith Murray is continuing his series of never before heard stories. This time, it’s a tale featuring Diddy and Suge Knight. During a recent sit-down with The Art of Dialogue, the 48-year-old disclosed that he witnessed the then Death Row Records leader slap the Bad Boy Records founder in the face.  Murray recounts the alleged incident with his usual animated vigor, detailing the altercation between the two juggernauts. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Hires Suge Knight's Former Lawyer David KennerYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Diddy Files Entertainment Trademark For 'Diddy + 7' Reality Show “One time, we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Vibe

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy