'Marauding' Muggers Beat Several MBTA Passengers With Crowbar: Transit Police
Three people are facing charges for repeatedly robbing multiple MBTA passengers at several stations from Cambridge to Brookline, authorities said.Officers responded Park Street Station after a man was reportedly assaulted by three men and a woman around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Harvard Square…
whdh.com
Construction lift tips in Allston
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Allston on Thursday after a construction lift toppled and became wedged between two balconies. The incident on North Beacon Street took several hours to clear because the basket of the lift became caught against the building. There...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
whdh.com
Eversource facing more than $300K in fines for deadly underground explosion in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource is facing over $300,000 in fines for a deadly underground explosion in Boston. OSHA cited the company for five violations of workplace safety standards. In July, employees were doing maintenance work on electrical equipment near the State House when there was an explosion. One worker suffered...
whdh.com
Hazmat crew responds to taped-off MBTA bus in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Hazmat crews could be seen responding to an MBTA bus that was taped off in Boston’s Longwood area on Wednesday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022...
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block apartment building at E and Bolton streets in South Boston
Six residents who would live next to a four-story, 24-unit apartment building at 363 E St. in South Boston yesterday sued to block its construction, saying there's nothing unusual enough about the parcel to justify the number of variances the Zoning Board of Appeal had to grant. The Zoning Board...
DA: Two men, teenage girl charged with robbing, beating MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were charged in Roxbury BMC Friday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA Green Line passengers during Thursday’s evening commute. Officers responded to a report of a male being assaulted by...
whdh.com
Fire tears through home in Holbrook
HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning. Firefighters remained on scene as of 6:30 a.m. to put out hot spots, focusing on the roof. Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth and Rockland. The State Fire Marshal...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station
REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
whdh.com
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
whdh.com
Transit police arrest 3 suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
whdh.com
New video shows the moment a Green Line train crashed into another trolley, injuring 27 people
BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance video revealed in court Tuesday shows the moment of impact during a July 2021 Green Line crash that injured 27 people. Owen Turner, 50, is charged with gross negligence in connection with the crash. His trial began on Tuesday and is set to wrap up Wednesday.
hot969boston.com
We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!
We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
whdh.com
WATCH: Sudbury police release video of pedestrian hit-and-run as they search for driver
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Sudbury police released a video Friday that shows a hit-and-run crash last week that left a pedestrian injuries. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Concord Road around 5 p.m. last Friday determined a delivery driver who was trying to cross the road had been hit by a passing vehicle.
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
whdh.com
Police issue Missing Person Alert for East Boston woman last seen in November 2022
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department are seeking any information on the whereabouts of a 41-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two months ago. Officials say Reyna Morales Rojas was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, in the area of Bennington Street in East Boston. Police described Rojas...
whdh.com
School Safety, Cannabis Equity On Boston Council Agenda
The Boston City Council on Wednesday filed over 40 motions, orders and resolutions that will shape the body’s hearing calendar and agenda as it moves into the new year. Among them are orders to establish a climate change curriculum in Boston Public Schools, put up contraception and menstrual product vending machines throughout the city, and to diversify Boston’s cannabis business models.
