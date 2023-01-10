ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Construction lift tips in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Allston on Thursday after a construction lift toppled and became wedged between two balconies. The incident on North Beacon Street took several hours to clear because the basket of the lift became caught against the building. There...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Hazmat crew responds to taped-off MBTA bus in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hazmat crews could be seen responding to an MBTA bus that was taped off in Boston’s Longwood area on Wednesday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire tears through home in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning. Firefighters remained on scene as of 6:30 a.m. to put out hot spots, focusing on the roof. Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth and Rockland. The State Fire Marshal...
HOLBROOK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Shore woman to buy house after winning $4M on scratch ticket she bought at gas station

REVERE, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a house after she won $4 million on a scratch ticket that she bought at a gas station on Wednesday. Merari Gutierrez Garcia, of Revere, chose the annuity option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Transit police arrest 3 suspects in assault and robberies on MBTA

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested three suspects connected to assault and robberies on the T. Police say they received a report of a man being assaulted by three men and one female on Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Harvard Square MBTA station. One of the suspects was allegedly armed with a crowbar.
BROCKTON, MA
hot969boston.com

We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!

We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

School Safety, Cannabis Equity On Boston Council Agenda

The Boston City Council on Wednesday filed over 40 motions, orders and resolutions that will shape the body’s hearing calendar and agenda as it moves into the new year. Among them are orders to establish a climate change curriculum in Boston Public Schools, put up contraception and menstrual product vending machines throughout the city, and to diversify Boston’s cannabis business models.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy