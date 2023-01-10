Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Terrible Holiday for Entire Family
Alec Baldwin's family holiday wasn't quite as merry as they hoped it would be, as his wife Hilaria revealed they've all had a pretty terrible time the past week. In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of seven shared a photo of the couple's infant, Ilaria Catalina Irena, born in September. The adorable little Baldwin is wearing a purple coat and a small knit hat.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Looks Just Like Mom In New Photos
Elvis Presley‘s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley is now all grown up and has adult children of her own. Her oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough is looking more and more like her mother every day! She was recently seen at a dinner in Beverly Hills and fans couldn’t get over the resemblance.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley looking 'frail' just two days before death emerges
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley two days before her death has emerged and many fans have said they could see she was looking 'frail'. Lisa Marie died aged 54 on 12 January of a full cardiac arrest two days after her appearance at the Golden Globes. She was taken to hospital for treatment and her mother Priscilla said her daughter was 'receiving the best care'.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Katie Couric Says She Was Scammed by Someone Pretending to Have a Rat in Their Toilet
Katie Couric shared a hilariously wholesome text exchange she recently had with a stranger who didn't believe it was her…or so she thought. On December 14, the famed journalist was surprised by a text from a Brooklyn woman named Susan who reached out to the celeb by mistake. “A rat was in my toilet,” the very New York text read. “I am beside myself! I'm contacting the super.” This kicked off a lengthy text exchange between Couric and the stranger who didn't believe who she was speaking to.
Miranda Lambert Admits She Made a Critical Mistake Regarding Her Dog’s Christmas Presents
Just days before Christmas, Miranda Lambert admitted she made a critical error when it came to one of her beloved dogs' presents.
purewow.com
Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents
When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
I want my husband to date younger women: ‘I feel like life should be lived’
When Maria Foster turned 40, she broke the news to her husband Michael — she wanted to see other people. Also, she wanted him to do the same thing. The Dallas, Tex. content creator and her spouse are featured on Peacock’s eyebrow-raising new dating show, “Love for the Ages,” premiering Dec. 15 on the NBCUniversal-owned streamer. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon, the reality series focuses on three middle-aged, longtime couples, each at a crossroads in their relationship. On the show, husbands and wives are given the opportunity to date younger people in their 20s, and live with them for a full month....
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0