Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne

A rendering of a new 14-home subdivision proposed in Wayne Photo by submitted photo

Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban.

The site is slightly over four acres. Ten homes will be built along a new cul-de-sac named Rue St. Honore. The cul-de-sac will connect to Eagle Road.

The remaining four homes will be built on Strafford Avenue.

The project has been expanded from nine homes to 14.

Since the initial plan, the developer has acquired more properties on Strafford and was able to expand the project to 14 homes.

The homes will have four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Sidewalks will be added along the cul-de-sac, Eagle Road , south of the cul-de-sac, and along Strafford Avenue.

“So there will be a safe pedestrian passageway there that was important to staff, and we are able to accommodate that request,” said Dave Falcone, the developer’s attorney.

Under the resolution approved by the board, the developer will also have to pay $3,307 in township park and recreation fees for each of the 14 new homes.

The commissioners gave unanimous approval to the preliminary plan. Final approval is still required.