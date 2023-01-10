ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver to limit time migrants spend in shelters

By Jim Hooley
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The City of Denver is making plans to limit the amount of time migrants can stay in city-run shelters.

The number of migrants coming to Denver is beginning to slow down. The Denver Office of Emergency Management believes it can take advantage of the lull to move migrants out of the shelters and connect them with other services .

“We do not have a timeline to decommission our emergency shelters at our rec centers. We are advancing our plans for transitioning the rec center shelters back to their original use. We are very early in the process, starting with limiting the migrants’ stay to two weeks,” said the Denver OEM in a tweet.

Since Dec, 9, more than 4,100 migrants have arrived in Denver.

