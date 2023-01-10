ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's where Tennessee football finished in final AP Top 25 poll

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tennessee football was voted No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll , its highest ranking to finish a season since being No. 4 in 2001.

The top 5 were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Alabama. On Monday, Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national title game.

The Vols (11-2) didn’t climb in the poll despite beating Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl . That’s because Alabama routed Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl, and the CFP teams remained in the top four.

Vols' crazy transfer portal day: Big wins, loss, surprise

Tennessee received 1,294 votes in the poll, narrowly trailing Alabama’s 1,303 votes. That was the closest margin of any teams in the top 12. The Vols beat Alabama 52-49 on Oct. 15.

Tennessee finished with a 4-2 record against teams in the final Top 25. Only Georgia (7) beat more teams in the final Top 25 than the Vols.

Tennessee beat No. 5 Alabama, No. 13 Clemson, No. 16 LSU and No. 22 Pittsburgh. And it lost to No. 1 Georgia and No. 23 South Carolina.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Here's where Tennessee football finished in final AP Top 25 poll

Comments / 12

Stentorian.21
3d ago

Tennessee should have been number five, I guess beating someone head-to-head means nothing ,screw entitled Alabama.

Reply(2)
6
Thetruthwillsetufree
3d ago

How the 🐥did Alabama come out above TENNESSEE?! That’s bogus! Whoever put that list together is 🦇💩crazy!

Reply
6
 

