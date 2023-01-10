Here's where Tennessee football finished in final AP Top 25 poll

Tennessee football was voted No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll , its highest ranking to finish a season since being No. 4 in 2001.

The top 5 were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Alabama. On Monday, Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national title game.

The Vols (11-2) didn’t climb in the poll despite beating Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl . That’s because Alabama routed Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl, and the CFP teams remained in the top four.

Tennessee received 1,294 votes in the poll, narrowly trailing Alabama’s 1,303 votes. That was the closest margin of any teams in the top 12. The Vols beat Alabama 52-49 on Oct. 15.

Tennessee finished with a 4-2 record against teams in the final Top 25. Only Georgia (7) beat more teams in the final Top 25 than the Vols.

Tennessee beat No. 5 Alabama, No. 13 Clemson, No. 16 LSU and No. 22 Pittsburgh. And it lost to No. 1 Georgia and No. 23 South Carolina.

