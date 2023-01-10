ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 29's Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station

Sue Serio

Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.

“We love Media. All the great restaurants—we love Ariano, Fellini, Spasso, Desert Rose and Quotations—the Media Theatre, and I’m at work in 30 minutes,” Serio said.

Her childhood wish list career–to be an archaeologist, is a bit off track from where she ended up. Before going to work at Fox 29, she was a late-night DJ at Magic 103 WMGK, where she catered to soft rock.

“My show was called Magic After Dark,” she said.

She also worked at WHYY where she met her husband, Billy Vargus when he was a sports anchor there. Today, he flips houses.

Serio acknowledges that being a meteorologist is an inexact science but “we’re actually not wrong a lot.”

To that end, kids hoping for a lot of snow days this year shouldn’t get their hopes up.

“Sorry, kids!” she said.

Handy at knitting, crochet,ing and cross-stitch, Serio’s new year’s resolution is to “finish all my unfinished needlework projects. Same as last year!”

Read more about Sue Serio and her 25 years with Fox 29 at Philadelphia Magazine .

tony gale
3d ago

My mom met her once and said , " Sue and her sister were exceptionally nice..stay beautiful my freind ,Your tenure is due to ur professionalism and kindness to those u encounter.

Courtney Jones
3d ago

Congratulations Sue Serio. I can't believe I've been watching you for 25 years🥰🥰I saw you and your husband one night leaving Barnaby's in Aston. I wanted to come speak to you so bad but my coworkers wouldn't let me. Congratulations and keep up the great work. it's a pleasure watching you Mike and Alex everyday🥰🥰🥰

