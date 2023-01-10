ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Americans divided in new poll on whether businesses should take political, social stances

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jHvB_0k9YNJ1r00

The country is split on whether businesses should take public political and social stances, according to a new Gallup poll.

The po l l released Tuesday found 48 percent of U.S. adults said businesses should publicly state their views, while 52 percent said they shouldn’t. Pollsters found notable differences in their views based on the demographics of the respondents.

Younger adults were more likely to say companies should take public stances, with 59 percent of those ages 18 to 29 and 51 percent of those 30 to 44 saying so. Just more than 40 percent of those 45 to 59 and 60 and older said the same.

This difference is in line with Gallup’s finding that 18-to-29-year-olds are most likely to say businesses having a positive social and cultural impact are extremely important to them.

Pollsters also found a significant difference in respondents’ answers based on party. Three-quarters of Democrats said businesses should take public stances, while 40 percent of independents and less than 20 percent of Republicans agreed.

Asian and Black adults are also much more likely than Hispanic and white adults to support businesses sharing political or social views. More than 70 percent of the former two groups said companies should take stances, but less than half of the latter two said so.

Women are slightly more likely to support businesses taking a public stance, with 52 percent of women and 43 percent of men backing it.

Gallup said in its analysis of the poll that companies have struggled in recent years to determine whether they should address social and cultural issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and reproductive rights.

It said some employees have wanted their companies to issue statements to describe their values on the issue, but others have worried it could hurt their brand with consumers and current and future employees.

“One thing is clear — this debate will continue to challenge employers as Americans become increasingly polarized on cultural and social issues, with many expecting their employers to weigh in on these topics,” it said.

The poll was conducted among 5,757 U.S. adults from June 8-19, 2022. The margin of error is 1.9 percentage points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 5

Karen M
3d ago

Business should stay out of politics. When I buy something, I don’t want to know what political/social issue the store or corporations support. I just want them to support their workers and customers.

Reply
7
JJC
3d ago

This administration has shifted many government responsibilities to private business. That’s why we have dropped to #28 on the global economic freedom index. And why our productivity is falling and our economy is falling many. It’s called socialism and it hasn’t worked anywhere yet.

Reply
5
Related
The Hill

65 percent of Republicans say loyalty to Trump is important: poll

More than two-thirds of registered Republican voters said in a new CBS News-You Gov poll that they want the party to show at least some signs of loyalty to former President Trump.  The poll, published on Monday, found that 65 percent of registered Republican respondents said that it’s important, to varying degrees, for the party…
The Hill

Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as…
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Davis: Democrats must endorse Republican proposals to allow floor votes from all members

On CNN’s “State of the Union” program Sunday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), whose congressional district includes liberals in Austin and San Antonio and MAGA Republicans in mostly rural areas, announced his support — and that of the Republican Conference — for passage of a new rules package under new Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). I support this proposal, as should House Democrats, to allow any proposal for a resolution or…
VIRGINIA STATE
msn.com

Kevin McCarthy Is Already Inviting the Next Pandemic Mess

When a week of chaos on the floor of the House ended with a near-fistfight and Kevin McCarthy finally claiming the gavel this weekend, it was easy to forget we were living through a pandemic. But the novel coronavirus is still killing hundreds of Americans every day, with the XBB.1.5...
The Hill

The Hill

848K+
Followers
93K+
Post
602M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy