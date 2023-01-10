Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston Public Library's Instagrammable HistoryThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Related
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
PHOTOS: Andina Cafe Opens in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Andina Cafe is now open in downtown Framingham. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisistky stopped by and spoke with the owner and had a cup of coffee, this morning, and welcomes the new business to downtown. Individuals who make a food purchase today, January 13 – will...
Governor Healey & Senate President: Addressing Hospital Staff Shortages Are a Priority
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has diverted ambulances for the past three consecutive weekends, due to a shortage of nurses and staff in their labor & delivery unit. The chair of the department recently submitted his resignation, too. Last month, the Tenet Healthcare-owned hospital combined the ICU/CCU...
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
PHOTOS: Gov. Healey & Lt. Gov. Driscoll Thank Framingham DPW Workers For Their Efforts Day In and Day Out
FRAMINGHAM – Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll toured Framingham DPW HQ Wednesday afternoon. It was their first visit to the City of Framingham since they took office. Earlier in the morning, they were at MEMA HQ on Route 9 in Framingham for a winter and emergency...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mayor Sisitsky Appoints Gutierrez as Citizen Participation Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is appointing Ashland resident Heather Gutierrez as the city’s next Citizens Participation Officer. Gutierrez, a former Framingham resident, will be leaving her state job at the Department of Revenue – Division of Local Services. She also formally worked for. the City of...
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Visit Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll made their first visit to the City of Framingham since taking over the leadership of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts today, January 11. The Governor and Lt. Governor first visited the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) HQ on Route 9...
Fuller School Building Committee Holds Final Meeting and Announces $4.3 Million Cost Avoidance
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, January 9, the School Building Committee (SBC) culminated the 9-year process to replace the aging Fuller Middle School with a new 137,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The City of Framingham submitted its original application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in 2013, was invited into...
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
Learn About Christa McAuliffe Charter School Thursday; Lottery Deadline January 27
FRAMINGHAM – The deadline to apply to the Christa McAuliffe Charter School for the 2023-24 school year is approaching. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will be a few spots available for seventh grade and grade 8.
Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine
WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Rider was arrested and indicted in April 2021. ...
MetroWest Medical Center Responds To 3 Consecutive Weekends of Ambulance Diversions
FRAMINGHAM – For the last three consecutive weekends, MetroWest Medical Center has been diverting ambulances from Framingham Union Hospital from its labor & delivery unit. SOURCE media has been reaching out to the Tenet-owned hospital for a statement since Christmas weekend. This afternoon, January 12, the hospital’s spokesperson sent a response.
Framingham High Boys Fight Cancer & Natick High on Saturday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School boys hockey team will fight cancer and the Natick Redhawks on Saturday, January 14 at Loring Arena. The boys ice hockey game starts at 4:30 p.m. The Flyers are hoping to raise $1,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
MassBay Receives More Than $1 Million for Early Education and Care
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Community College has been awarded $1,078,216 as part of a Massachusetts Early Education and Care (EEC) Career Pathways grant to provide free courses to educators and future educators, aiming to improve young children’s educational outcomes. This grant award marks the fifth consecutive year the College...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
Framingham Establishment Opts Not To Renew Its License
FRAMINGHAM – There were four establishments that had not renewed their common victualer license with the City of Framingham to operate in 2023. Three of them have submitted an application for renewal and will go before the Framingham License Commission tonight, January 9. But one establishment has opted not...
Chair of OB/GYN Stepping Down at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – The chair of obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) at MetroWest Medical Center is stepping down. Dr. Steven M. Solano has told colleagues he has “made the difficult decision to step down as chair of OB/GYN at MetroWest Medical Center.”. “It has been my honor to serve both...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0