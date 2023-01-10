ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Fuller School Building Committee Holds Final Meeting and Announces $4.3 Million Cost Avoidance

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, January 9, the School Building Committee (SBC) culminated the 9-year process to replace the aging Fuller Middle School with a new 137,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The City of Framingham submitted its original application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in 2013, was invited into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine

WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Rider was arrested and indicted in April 2021. ...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Establishment Opts Not To Renew Its License

FRAMINGHAM – There were four establishments that had not renewed their common victualer license with the City of Framingham to operate in 2023. Three of them have submitted an application for renewal and will go before the Framingham License Commission tonight, January 9. But one establishment has opted not...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
