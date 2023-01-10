Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston Public Library's Instagrammable HistoryThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Related
Linda Marie James, 68
ASHLAND – Linda Marie James, 68 of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Rumse) Zechello. Linda was the beloved wife of Richard L. James for 53 Years. She worked as an executive...
Donna L. Joyce, 76
HOLLISTON – Donna L. Joyce, 76, a longtime resident of Holliston, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, January 9, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Booth) and Benjamin Cornish. If you ever visited the former Walter’s Dairy in Holliston,...
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
Framingham Police Summons Driver After Normandy Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was summonsed to court after a crash at Concord Street and Normandy Road yesterday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 4:42 p.m. at the intersection. No one was injuries. One driver was “summonsed for traffic violation,”said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Mayor Sisitsky Appoints Gutierrez as Citizen Participation Officer
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is appointing Ashland resident Heather Gutierrez as the city’s next Citizens Participation Officer. Gutierrez, a former Framingham resident, will be leaving her state job at the Department of Revenue – Division of Local Services. She also formally worked for. the City of...
Jane M. (O’Brien) Flood, 76
FRAMINGHAM – Jane M. (O’Brien) Flood, 76, floated through life like the brightest melody of a choir’s carol grounded by the beat of Elvis, until she died peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Jane was the beloved wife of Michael J. Flood, longtime residents of Framingham where...
Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
MetroWest Medical Center Responds To 3 Consecutive Weekends of Ambulance Diversions
FRAMINGHAM – For the last three consecutive weekends, MetroWest Medical Center has been diverting ambulances from Framingham Union Hospital from its labor & delivery unit. SOURCE media has been reaching out to the Tenet-owned hospital for a statement since Christmas weekend. This afternoon, January 12, the hospital’s spokesperson sent a response.
Greater Framingham Community Church Will Stream 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church will host the 36th annual breakfast celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16. The event is sold out but the public can watch online. At this celebration, the president of Olin College, Dr .Barabino is the keynote speaker. You...
PHOTOS: Andina Cafe Opens in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Andina Cafe is now open in downtown Framingham. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisistky stopped by and spoke with the owner and had a cup of coffee, this morning, and welcomes the new business to downtown. Individuals who make a food purchase today, January 13 – will...
PHOTOS: Gov. Healey & Lt. Gov. Driscoll Thank Framingham DPW Workers For Their Efforts Day In and Day Out
FRAMINGHAM – Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll toured Framingham DPW HQ Wednesday afternoon. It was their first visit to the City of Framingham since they took office. Earlier in the morning, they were at MEMA HQ on Route 9 in Framingham for a winter and emergency...
Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Seeks Nominees for Hall of Fame
FRAMINGHAM – Since its inception 79 years ago, Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest (BGCMW) has provided children of all backgrounds with the opportunity to grow and realize their dreams. Their experiences in the Boys & Girls Club helped shape them and open doors to a bright future. BGCMW needs the public’s help in identifying community members who deserve to be recognized for their hard work and devotion to the organization.
Framingham Police: 2 Women Steal $2,000 Worth of Perfume
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Shoppers World in Framingham. Ulta Beauty at 1 Worcester Road reported two “unidentified” woman entered the store on December 24 and stole about $2,000 worth of perfume, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. The theft was reported to Framingham...
Fuller School Building Committee Holds Final Meeting and Announces $4.3 Million Cost Avoidance
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, January 9, the School Building Committee (SBC) culminated the 9-year process to replace the aging Fuller Middle School with a new 137,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The City of Framingham submitted its original application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in 2013, was invited into...
Governor Healey & Senate President: Addressing Hospital Staff Shortages Are a Priority
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has diverted ambulances for the past three consecutive weekends, due to a shortage of nurses and staff in their labor & delivery unit. The chair of the department recently submitted his resignation, too. Last month, the Tenet Healthcare-owned hospital combined the ICU/CCU...
Chair of OB/GYN Stepping Down at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – The chair of obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) at MetroWest Medical Center is stepping down. Dr. Steven M. Solano has told colleagues he has “made the difficult decision to step down as chair of OB/GYN at MetroWest Medical Center.”. “It has been my honor to serve both...
Framingham High Boys Fight Cancer & Natick High on Saturday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School boys hockey team will fight cancer and the Natick Redhawks on Saturday, January 14 at Loring Arena. The boys ice hockey game starts at 4:30 p.m. The Flyers are hoping to raise $1,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in A Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver, after a crash on A Street on Friday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 11:09 a.m. on January 6 at 92 A Street. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,” said the Police spokesperson.
Learn About Christa McAuliffe Charter School Thursday; Lottery Deadline January 27
FRAMINGHAM – The deadline to apply to the Christa McAuliffe Charter School for the 2023-24 school year is approaching. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will be a few spots available for seventh grade and grade 8.
Senior Captain Monestine Scores 1000th Point As Flyer
FRAMINGHAM – Senior captain Selina Monestime scored her 1,000th point as a Framingham Flyer tonight, January 13. The Framingham High girls basketball team defeated Newton South High tonight at home 62-28. Monestine scored 11 points, and had 10 rebounds and 8 steals in the victory. Senior captain Katie Regan...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0