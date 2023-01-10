ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Linda Marie James, 68

ASHLAND – Linda Marie James, 68 of Ashland passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Rumse) Zechello. Linda was the beloved wife of Richard L. James for 53 Years. She worked as an executive...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna L. Joyce, 76

HOLLISTON – Donna L. Joyce, 76, a longtime resident of Holliston, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, January 9, 2023. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Beatrice (Booth) and Benjamin Cornish. If you ever visited the former Walter’s Dairy in Holliston,...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jane M. (O’Brien) Flood, 76

FRAMINGHAM – Jane M. (O’Brien) Flood, 76, floated through life like the brightest melody of a choir’s carol grounded by the beat of Elvis, until she died peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Jane was the beloved wife of Michael J. Flood, longtime residents of Framingham where...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Fire Transports Pedestrian Struck To Hospital

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian struck yesterday afternoon was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Just before 3 p.m., on January 11, Framingham Fire Engine 5 & Ambulance 5 responded to Walmart parking area at 121 Worcester Road, for a “pedestrian struck getting into his vehicle,” said Chief Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Seeks Nominees for Hall of Fame

FRAMINGHAM – Since its inception 79 years ago, Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest (BGCMW) has provided children of all backgrounds with the opportunity to grow and realize their dreams. Their experiences in the Boys & Girls Club helped shape them and open doors to a bright future. BGCMW needs the public’s help in identifying community members who deserve to be recognized for their hard work and devotion to the organization.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Fuller School Building Committee Holds Final Meeting and Announces $4.3 Million Cost Avoidance

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, January 9, the School Building Committee (SBC) culminated the 9-year process to replace the aging Fuller Middle School with a new 137,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility. The City of Framingham submitted its original application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) in 2013, was invited into...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Senior Captain Monestine Scores 1000th Point As Flyer

FRAMINGHAM – Senior captain Selina Monestime scored her 1,000th point as a Framingham Flyer tonight, January 13. The Framingham High girls basketball team defeated Newton South High tonight at home 62-28. Monestine scored 11 points, and had 10 rebounds and 8 steals in the victory. Senior captain Katie Regan...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy