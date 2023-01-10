Read full article on original website
3 men arrested during attempted burglary at Chaparosa Roofing Company in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three men were arrested after they were caught red-handed trying to burglarize a business in the Town of Apple Valley. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at about 12:41 am, at Chaparosa Roofing Company in the 23400 block of State Highway 18.
Fontana Herald News
Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino
A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly embezzling $30,000 worth of electronics in Rialto
A man was arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $30,000 worth of electronics from a Rialto business over the course of several months, according to the Rialto Police Department. The investigation began when police received a call from a business in the 1600 block of N. Linden Avenue in reference...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly impersonating an ATF agent
A man was arrested on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Upland Police Department. On Jan. 12, police were called to the 1400 block of W. Coronado Street in Upland for a suspicious subject seen knocking on doors and looking into backyards. When neighbors confronted...
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana convict busted for selling drugs by the SAPD
The SAPD’s Vice Unit initiated a narcotic sales investigation involving a female adult. During the investigation, detectives were lead to an RV associated to the female. With the assistance of SAPD Directed Patrol Officers, they contacted the occupants of the RV, where one of the subjects was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
goldrushcam.com
Indio Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges, Suspected of Shooting Man in Riverside County Motel
January 12, 2023 – The Riverside County Sheriff reported the following information. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 2:01 A.M., deputies responded to a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in unincorporated. Palm Desert regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. The victim sustained a single gunshot...
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree
A man was killed following a deputy-involved shooting at a home in Joshua Tree Wednesday night. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed the shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened after around 8:30 p.m. on the 61700 block of Oleander Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said deputies responded to the area for reports of The post Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Week 3 of Operation Dust Devil: 21 citations issued, 5 vehicles towed, 1 arrested
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — During the third week of Operation Dust Devil, deputies patrolled Juniper Flats to Big Bear, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Landers, and 29 Palms. Deputies issued 21 California Vehicle Code Citations, 1 San Bernardino County Code Enforcement citation, towed 5 vehicles, and made 1...
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
Fontana Herald News
Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs
A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
vvng.com
18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Seek Fourth Suspect in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery in Palm Desert
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday sought a fourth suspect involved in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store. Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, allegedly robbed the business on June 28, 2022 with 26-year-old San Pedro resident Rayjon Thornton, Demetrius Thornton, 23, of Colton and Joshua King, 27, of Compton, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
onscene.tv
Major Crash Involving City Bus | San Bernardino
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.10.2022 | 10:43 AM LOCATION: Kendall / Revere CITY: San Bernardino DETAILS: A major crash involving a San Bernardino Omni Trans bus hospitalized several people. It appears that this is a head on collision. At least four AMR units were requested to the scene, and at least one was extricated from the vehicle. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
Driver critically injured in crash on Mariposa Road Thursday night
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a red sedan was critically injured following a crash on Mariposa Road Thursday night. Emergency workers were dispatched to the area of Mariposa Road and Live Oak Street at 6:35 p.m., on January 12, 2023, in the city of Hesperia. Upon arrival,...
Person in handcuffs slips away from scene of shooting, stabbing involving teen victim in DTLA
As a teen swung a skateboard at LAPD officers, a person of interest in a shooting and stabbing in downtown Los Angeles managed to slip away while still wearing handcuffs.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio Woman Jailed for Attempted Murder
An Indio woman is behind bars on attempted murder charges following a shooting over the weekend. Priscilla Guzman, 24, of Indio is accused of shooting the victim at a motel in unincorporated Palm Desert early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault with a...
