ATLANTA – For the second week, Georgia gas prices have increased at the pump with drivers paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average continues to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $42.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO