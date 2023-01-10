ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 5

Graham Michael Jagger
3d ago

The suspension of the "gas tax" was used by Kemp to get people to vote for him and now he's safely in office he puts it back on knowing it's done its job for him.

Reply(2)
3
Related
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break

Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia gas prices on the rise

ATLANTA – For the second week, Georgia gas prices have increased at the pump with drivers paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average continues to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $42.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Georgia ends motor fuel tax holiday

The state of Georgia, one of the first states to suspend the collection of motor fuel taxes in the wake of last year’s spike in oil prices, phased them out effective Tuesday. Gov. Brian Kemp, who first suspended collections in March, had been extending the suspensions on a month-to-month...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

State studies taxing you on how many miles you drive

Legislative study committee endorses pilot mileage tax program. (The Center Square) — The Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has endorsed the Georgia Department of Transportation’s pilot program taxing motorists based on vehicle miles traveled. Charging a mileage tax would recoup what state leaders see as...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe

ATLANTA (AP) — Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
ALBANY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records

Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms

ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining

This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia governor including state employee raises, property tax relief payments, tax refunds in budget proposal

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp previewed items in his upcoming budget recommendation, including plans for pay raises for some state employees, tax rebates and property tax relief payments. During his inaugural remarks, Kemp said the $2,000 raises include state employees, law enforcement, teachers, pre-K teachers and certified kindergarten-12 grade personnel.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy