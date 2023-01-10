Read full article on original website
Graham Michael Jagger
3d ago
The suspension of the "gas tax" was used by Kemp to get people to vote for him and now he's safely in office he puts it back on knowing it's done its job for him.
Reply(2)
3
Related
Georgia drivers stunned at rising prices after gas tax reinstated
ATLANTA — Georgia's state gas tax is back in place after being suspended for 10 months. Because of inflation and the rising cost of oil, the tax has gone up slightly. The tax is now 31 cents for regular unleaded gas and about 35 cents for diesel. Robert Jennings...
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices on the rise
ATLANTA – For the second week, Georgia gas prices have increased at the pump with drivers paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average continues to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $42.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
Gas prices shoot up across Georgia as nearly-long tax suspension ends
ATLANTA — Gas prices are going up all across Georgia after the state’s long gas tax holiday came to an end Wednesday. Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the state’s gas tax last March, saving Georgians roughly 30 cents per gallon. “Well, it’s crazy. I don’t have to...
freightwaves.com
Georgia ends motor fuel tax holiday
The state of Georgia, one of the first states to suspend the collection of motor fuel taxes in the wake of last year’s spike in oil prices, phased them out effective Tuesday. Gov. Brian Kemp, who first suspended collections in March, had been extending the suspensions on a month-to-month...
The Citizen Online
State studies taxing you on how many miles you drive
Legislative study committee endorses pilot mileage tax program. (The Center Square) — The Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has endorsed the Georgia Department of Transportation’s pilot program taxing motorists based on vehicle miles traveled. Charging a mileage tax would recoup what state leaders see as...
Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe
ATLANTA (AP) — Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
WALB 10
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees must go through to work […] The post Georgia lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Korean firm plans $2.5B in new solar panel plants in Georgia
ATLANTA — (AP) — A South Korean solar panel maker said Wednesday that it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build factories in Georgia in what it says is the largest solar investment in American history. Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions, projects it will supply about...
Lawmaker says raising tax on cigarettes will boost economy and Georgians' health
LISTEN: Georgia has the second lowest state tobacco tax in the nation. One lawmaker says raising that tax to match the federal average will not only increase revenue but improve the health of Georgians. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. Georgia's tobacco tax is the second-lowest in the nation, behind only...
fox5atlanta.com
State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms
ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
Georgia Gov. says he wants to give taxpayers an income tax refund again… and homeowners a break too
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp spent the morning Wednesday talking to Georgia’s economic leaders about his plans for the coming year. Among his plans is $1 billion in income tax rebates to Georgians over what he calls inflation relief. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He also...
WRDW-TV
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor including state employee raises, property tax relief payments, tax refunds in budget proposal
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp previewed items in his upcoming budget recommendation, including plans for pay raises for some state employees, tax rebates and property tax relief payments. During his inaugural remarks, Kemp said the $2,000 raises include state employees, law enforcement, teachers, pre-K teachers and certified kindergarten-12 grade personnel.
Comments / 5