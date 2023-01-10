Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Jan 11, 2023
Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 8 articles that were read a total of 14442 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Jan 11, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
Man wanted in possible arson of Reston home
Updated at 5:10 p.m. — Patrick Aylas, the suspect in Thursday’s alleged arson incident, has been taken into custody, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department says. Earlier: Local police are looking for a Reston man wanted in connection with a Thursday morning fire on Shadbush Court. Patrick...
Newly detected beech leaf disease threatens one of the county’s most common trees
A new tree disease has been detected in Fairfax County, threatening one of the region’s most common trees. County officials have confirmed, in the fall, they found that a number of American beech trees in three parks in Fairfax County were infected with beech leaf disease (BLD). The parks include Burke Lake Park, Hemlock Overlook Park near Clifton, and Fairfax Station’s Fountainhead Park.
Last Polar Dip returns for 15th year at Lake Anne Plaza
Camp Sunshine’s 15th polar dip — Freezin’ for a Reason — will return to Reston’s Lake Anne Plaza on Feb. 11 for a final hurrah. Beginning at noon, spectators will gather to watch registered participants plunge into the lake — or take a “chicken dip” with just toes — to raise funds for Camp Sunshine, a nonprofit that organizes retreats for families who have kids with life-threatening illnesses.
Vienna Town Council narrowly OKs first salary increases in years
When 2024 comes around, Vienna’s mayor and town council will see a bump up in pay for the first time in years. In a close 4-3 vote, the council approved 50% salary increases during its meeting on Monday (Jan. 9) that would raise the mayor’s annual pay to $11,250 and pay for town council members to $7,500.
Most and least expensive condos sold in Fairfax County (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 120 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $155,000 while the most expensive was $3,600,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 187 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center
Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
Providence District school board rep Karl Frisch launches reelection bid
Karl Frisch will run for a second term representing the Providence District on the Fairfax County School Board. Frisch announced today that his qualifying paperwork has been approved, and he will seek an endorsement from the Fairfax County Democratic Committee, which can endorse candidates but not officially campaign them in the nonpartisan school board races.
New dog daycare and spa coming to Fairfax City
Dog daycare, boarding and spa chain Dogtopia announced yesterday that it plans to open a new location at 11039 Lee Highway in Fairfax early next month. Dogtopia offers areas for playtime and exercise with live camera feeds so pet parents can watch their pets while they’re away. The daycare will also have contact-free curbside drop-off and pick-up service.
You’re invited: Arlington Graduate Open House
George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, School of Business, and the Carter School of Peace and Conflict Resolution invite prospective students to attend our in-person Arlington Graduate Open House. This is the perfect opportunity to explore your graduate school options, meet your future professors face-to-face, connect...
Police: Man stabs parents at home in McLean, killing stepfather
(Updated at 3:25 p.m.) A man in McLean died last night after reportedly being stabbed by his stepson, Fairfax County police say. Officers were called to a house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean at 11:03 p.m. in response to a domestic call involving two stabbing victims, Fairfax County Police Department Second Lt. James Curry said in a 1:48 a.m. update.
Ramen restaurant from Sushi Yoshi owner to open in Vienna this month
Perhaps the second time will be the charm for ramen shops trying to gain a foothold in the Town of Vienna at 234 Maple Avenue East. Newcomer Akai Tori Ramen and Yakitori is on track to open in the 3,000-square-foot building on Jan. 28, replacing the short-lived Shin Se Kai Ramen, as first reported by Eater DC. A spokesperson emphasized to FFXnow that the date is a soft opening.
Exercise studio Hotworx to open infrared-heated saunas near Dunn Loring Metro
Residents of the Avalon and Halstead Square apartments near the Dunn Loring Metro station will soon have a new way to meet any fitness-related New Year’s resolutions. Hotworx, a boutique gym that offers workouts in infrared-heated saunas, will open a studio in Suite C of the apartment buildings at 2750 Gallows Road in Merrifield, franchise owner Raja Khan confirmed to FFXnow.
Aging Well: Tips for nailing your New Year’s resolutions
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. You can boost your chances of sticking to your 2023 New Year’s resolutions by following good “goal practices.” To help you get off on the right foot, here are five tips from William Wesley Myers, assistant vice president of wellness strategies at Mather. Mather is the owner operator of The Mather, a Life Plan Community that is coming to Tysons in 2024.
Vehicle catches fire in Reston office parking garage
A vehicle caught fire this morning in a parking garage on Sunrise Valley Drive in Reston, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before 8:30 a.m. So far, fire officials believe that asphalt work in the area had caught fire in the upper floor of the garage in the 12300 block of Sunrise Valley Drive.
Two teens killed, one hospitalized after car drives off Fairfax Station road
(Updated at 5:35 p.m.) Two people died and one person was critically injured when a Lexus ran off Lee Chapel Road near Fairfax County Parkway in Fairfax Station last night, police say. (Correction: This article originally described the crash as being in Burke, but it occurred on the Fairfax Station...
Community meetings set to discuss Reston redevelopment proposals
Boasting the most proposals for redevelopment and zoning changes, Reston and the Hunter Mill District will get two open houses to discuss several major applications to change Fairfax County’s zoning guidelines. The process — known as the Site Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) — opens up the county’s comprehensive plan...
New sidewalk improvements planned at Spring, Locust streets in Herndon
Sidewalk improvements are in the works for two streets in the Town of Herndon. Included as part of the town’s long-range capital projects planning tool — the Capital Improvement Program — the town is planning a series of sidewalk improvements on Spring and Locust streets, each of which will cost over $1 million overall.
Local School Board member Stella Pekarsky will run for state senate’s new 36th District
Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky is running for Virginia’s State Senate in the redrawn 36th District, potentially challenging long-time senator George Barker. The one-term Sully District representative announced her candidacy earlier today, saying she’s running to “stand up” to Governor Glenn Youngkin. We are...
