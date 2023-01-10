ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

930 AM KMPT

Students Safe With Repairs Coming for Missoula school Roof

Missoula County Public Schools will need emergency repairs to temporarily fix a roof beam problem at Sentinel High School. But the good news is that the hazard isn't as bad as first feared, and the school has been able to keep vocational classes going. The problem in the auto shop...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Mansion For Sale: Own A Huge Piece of Montana History

The stunning home that was Marcus Daly's headquarters is remodeled and currently for sale. It's REALLY big and really gorgeous. This listing says it can sleep 32 people. Although most people think of Butte or Anaconda when you mention Marcus Daly, but this Copper King of Montana had a home built in Hamilton, Montana. When you compare the size, history, and beauty of this property - it almost seems to be a bargain, listed shy of $4 million. It's the "Downtown Daly Bitterroot Mansion".
HAMILTON, MT
930 AM KMPT

Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming

You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Run for Greatness: Places to Train for the Missoula Marathon

Running a long distance is no easy task, and if that intimidates you then definitely don't look up why we call it a marathon. This year (2023) the Missoula Marathon and the Missoula Half Marathon is on Sunday, June 25th, so you still have plenty of time to prepare. If you'd like some guidance you can register with Run Wild Missoula, a training group that meets twice a week at different locations for a 17-week course starting on February 26th. If you'd rather train solo, here are some places you can run around and around and around:
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Graphic Designers, You Need To See This Huge Missoula Opportunity

The River City Roots Festival in Missoula has become a huge event drawing thousands every year. If you're a graphic designer, you could be a big part of its success in 2023. The Missoula River City Roots Fest has fast become a Montana favorite each summer. It brings together a ton of live music, various entertainment for children and families, and a 4-mile run right through the middle of the Missoula. Last year they had over 15,000 people attend, and the best part about all of it is that it's completely free!
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Severe driving conditions reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported on US-12 at Lolo Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting driving conditions are severe from Lolo Pass to Graves Creek. Road conditions are reported to be dry between Graves Creek and Lolo.
LOLO, MT
930 AM KMPT

$402,000 Annual Budget for TSOS Now Falls on Hope Rescue Mission

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The new hard-sided TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) shelter is officially open for business in its new location in front of the Trinity Affordable Housing complex under construction just off West Broadway in Missoula. During last week’s press conference that previewed the grand opening, KGVO...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

 https://930kmpt.com

