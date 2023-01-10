CPD investigating after 4 allegedly break into Wicker Park liquor store

Chicago police are looking for four people who allegedly broke into a liquor store in Wicker Park early Tuesday morning and stole a number of items.

CPD said four male suspects broke out the front window of a liquor store in the 2000-block of West Division Street just before 2 a.m., and stole tobacco and alcohol products and an unknown amount of money before taking off.

Chicago police did not immediately provide any additional description of the suspects.

No one was in custody later Tuesday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating.