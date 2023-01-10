Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Wall Street ends higher as company earnings season kicks off
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday to give the S&P 500 its best week in two months as earnings reporting season gets underway and CEOs begin to show how well or poorly they’re navigating high inflation and a slowing economy. The year has...
George Kamel: What should we expect in 2023 stock market?
Well, folks, it’s somehow January already. And you know what that means: training your brain to write 2023 instead of 2022 on everything. It also means the season of resolutions is officially upon us. Maybe you’re someone who enjoys a good reset or “wellness check” at the start of a new year. (If...
Idaho State Journal
China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed
BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December, offering hard numbers for an unprecedented surge that was apparent in overcrowded hospitals and packed crematoriums, even as the government released little data about the status of the pandemic for weeks.
Idaho State Journal
WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information
BEIJING (AP) — The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening. The announcement Saturday was...
Idaho State Journal
Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated $3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.
