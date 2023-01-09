Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth in the headlines: 9 recent developments
From being named the world's largest insurance company by net premiums, to appointing an Alphabet vice president to its board of directors, here are nine stories about UnitedHealth Group Becker's has reported since Dec. 12:. 1. UnitedHealth Group ranked fourth in healthcare — and 102nd overall — on Just Capital...
UnitedHealth Group posts $4.9B profit in fourth quarter
UnitedHealth Group recorded double-digit growth in revenues year over year across its lines of business at UnitedHealthcare and Optum, according to the company's fourth quarter earnings report released Jan. 13. "We expect the efforts by the people of our company that led to strong performance in 2022 will define 2023...
Retiring Centene executive appointed to Sharecare board
Former Centene President and COO Brent Layton has been appointed to Sharecare's board of directors and audit committee, according to a Jan. 11 news release from the digital health company. Mr. Layton is now serving as a senior adviser to the CEO at Centene as he "transitions toward retirement," Centene...
Payers top rankings for corporate citizenship in healthcare
Payers took four of the top five healthcare industry spots in a ranking of America's "most just" companies. Cigna was the top healthcare company, and ranked 16 overall, in Just Capital and CNBC's ranking of the top 1,000 publicly traded U.S companies published Jan. 10. Three payers — Cigna, Elevance...
Optum inks operations partnership with Kentucky health system, will hire over 500 employees
Optum is hiring 575 employees from Owensboro (Ky.) Health and will begin managing the company's revenue cycle operations and IT services. The system's patient billing and care delivery network infrastructure will also become managed by Optum, according to a Jan. 10 news release. The company said it is also launching a regional job training program and workforce development initiatives.
Where 6 payers are spending their investment dollars
From CVS to Kaiser Permanente, this is where six payers have put their investment dollars since Nov. 1:. CVS Health invested $100 million in Carbon Health in January, a hybrid healthcare company focused on primary and urgent care. CVS led a $25 million financing round in January for virtual therapy...
How payers stack up on investing in employees
Payers are leading the way in the healthcare industry for investing in their workers. Health insurers took four of the top five spots in the "worker" category of Just Capital and CNBC's ranking of the top 1,000 publicly traded U.S companies published Jan. 10. The worker category includes companies' scores...
BCBS Louisiana taps senior vice president
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana named Lou Patalano vice president and chief legal officer. Mr. Patalano most recently served as counsel in K&L Gates' healthcare practice group, according to a Jan. 9 news release from the insurer. He also previously served as deputy general counsel and vice president for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
