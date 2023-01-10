Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kalinskaya to meet Bencic in second round
Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya defeated former Roland-Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kalinskaya, ranked No 58, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, next. Adelaide WTA 500, other first-round...
wtatennis.com
Collins edges Teichmann on seventh match point to reach Adelaide 2 quarters
It took seven match points, but Danielle Collins is through to her second Hologic WTA Tour singles quarterfinal since last March. The No.10 seed defeated Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann 6-3, 7-6(2) on Wednesday in Adelaide to seal a berth in the final eight. Stat of the day: Collins' last quarterfinal...
wtatennis.com
Garcia, Badosa, Kasatkina book quarterfinal slots at Adelaide 2
No.4 seed Caroline Garcia completed the Adelaide International 2 quarterfinal lineup with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win over qualifier Katerina Siniakova in 2 hours and 15 minutes. The victory was Garcia's sixth in a row, a streak also encompassing her WTA Finals Fort Worth title at the end of...
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
tennisuptodate.com
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Badosa sets up Kasatkina semi-final showdown
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, beat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Gasquet beats Goffin to reach 68th ATP semi-final
Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Belgian David Goffin 1-6, 6-1, 6-1 in a battle between two former top 10 players to reach the semi-finals of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Thursday. Gasquet, ranked No 67 in the world currently, will face the winner of the match between...
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
atptour.com
Norrie Holds Off Lehecka, Djere Stuns Ruud In Auckland
Brooksby, Goffin, Gasquet also advance in rainy New Zealand capital. Cameron Norrie maintained his unbeaten start to the 2023 season on Wednesday at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where the second-seeded Briton fended off a stiff second-round challenge from Czech rising star Jiri Lehecka to reach the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3 victory.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 preview: Djokovic, Nadal, Raducanu & Murray set for Melbourne
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Novak Djokovic returns to the Australian Open a year on from his controversial deportation, again primed as the man to beat at the opening Grand Slam tournament of the 2023 season.
wtatennis.com
Gauff, Kostyuk, Sakkari and Yastremska participate in Ukraine fundraiser at Australian Open
A sold-out Rod Laver Arena was treated to a show of camaraderie and sportsmanship on Wednesday night as some of the game's biggest stars came together in support of Tennis Plays for Peace. In addition to Hologic WTA Tour Top 10 stars Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari, and Ukrainians Marta...
wtatennis.com
2023 Australian Open draw: Swiatek, Jabeur top the field
MELBOURNE, Australia -- The draw for the season's first Grand Slam has been revealed at the 2023 Australian Open. The ceremony was conducted on Thursday afternoon at Melbourne Park. For the complete draw, click here. World No.1 Iga Swiatek returns to Melbourne Park after posting her best result last year...
wtatennis.com
Behind the scenes: The making of the Netflix series 'Break Point'
Growing up in Britain, there were moments -- fleeting, to be fair -- when James Gay-Rees actually felt a degree of competence on the tennis court. “The serve’s going in, everything is working and sometimes you would find a bit of form and think, `I can kind of play this game,’” the award-winning producer recently said from London.
Comments / 0