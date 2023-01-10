Read full article on original website
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ holding book signing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book signing and meet and greet for a new book is coming to Evansville Friday night. The author of ‘100 Things to do in Indiana before you die’ will be at Your Brother’s Bookstore. We caught up with author Jamie Ward live...
Old National Events Plaza hosts hiring event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Old National Events Plaza held a hiring event on Thursday evening. The plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville. Plaza officials were hiring for part-time positions ranging from culinary team members to...
VHS holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic Saturday
There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County this weekend. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th. The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things...
You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino
If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
New face coming to Mesker Park Zoo
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new animal will be greeting you at Mesker Park Zoo. Patty, a 4-year-old takin, has officially been brought to the zoo. Officials say she came to Evansville from a zoo up north in South Bend. A post on the zoo’s Facebook says she was recently...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New information overnight out of Henderson. An arrest was made in a threat against the county courthouse. Breaking news from the south, at least seven people were killed in a tornado outbreak in Alabama and Georgia. Tens of thousands without power right now. Developing overnight in Evansville, three...
Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $200,000 worth of funding for The Arc of Evansville on Wednesday. Officials say this funding will be used to support and underwrite the general welfare of developmentally challenged persons of all ages in the greater Vanderburgh County area.
EVPL hosts first board meeting of 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was the first board of trustees meeting with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library after the public was upset by some comments made by Vanderburgh County councilmember James Raben. Joe Kiefer’s appointment to the library’s board was one of many appointments that risked being held off...
Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville
Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
Another candidate vying for Vincennes City Council
A Vincennes resident has announced he will run for City Council in District 4. Tyson Conrady, a Republican, is a Syracuse, Indiana native and came to Vincennes where he earned a degree in Broadcast Sales at VU. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis.
Evansville getting new 24/7 'Crunch Fitness' gym in former Marshalls building on east side
A new fitness facility is making its way to the east side of Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Crunch Fitness tell 44News that an Evansville location is opening at 306 N. Green River Rd., which formerly housed Marshalls department store. Crunch Fitness says the newly-renovated space was a $5 million project...
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
Mega Millions drawing hits over $1.3 billion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mega Millions is up over 1.3 billion dollars, and the drawing is Friday night. We’ve been following up on the score for weeks now because the drawings haven’t found a winner yet. 14 News spoke with Joe Snow, who was humble about his chances.
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
Viewers send early morning hail photos
(WFIE) - Severe weather moved through the Tri-State in the early morning hours of Thursday. During the storm, hail fell in several areas. We received photos from viewers in places like Clay, Kentucky, and Northern Vanderburgh County.
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
