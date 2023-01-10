ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne Insists She Was ‘Blacklisted’ in America: ‘I Got Threats’

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11thvI_0k9YKIy500
(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Nearly two years after she was fired from The Talk, Sharon Osbourne insists she has been blacklisted in America.

As previously reported, Sharon Osbourne was removed from The Talk following a heated conversation about Pier Morgan’s criticism towards Meghan Markle for her Oprah interview in 2021. Fellow co-hosts of the daytime talk shows described the language that Osbourne used as being racist in nature. Osbourne, who eventually walked back her defense for Morgan, also stated that she was being blindsided by the conversation as well as the racism allegations. She originally took a hiatus after the incident but was officially fired from the show a few weeks later.

The DailyMail reports that while speaking to the British broadcast This Morning on Monday (January 9th), Sharon Osbourne spoke about she felt she was “blacklisted” in America following The Talk firing. “I got threats!” Osbourne declared.

When asked why she decided to return to the UK, Sharon Osbourne answered, “I can’t get arrested in America. It went wrong, It went very, very wrong. They say there isn’t blacklisting in America, but I’m living proof that there is. Not that I’m resentful or whatever. It’s just a fact of life, it happens doesn’t it?”

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield then asked Sharon Osbourne if she was actually canceled in America. To which she replied, “Yes, I did.”

Sharon Osbourne went on to discuss the fallout with the show and why she defended Piers Morgan. “I got threats and things like that… It’s like I can look at myself in the mirror, and I know I can talk and I’m loud and I know that about myself. But I’ve never spoken with hate and I stick up for my friends and that’s what I was doing. I know how I am.”

Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Her New Gig At ‘TalkTV’

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne discussed why she enjoys working at TalkTV. It was announced in May 2022 that she would join TalkTV with Piers Morgan.

“At TalkTV I don’t have to [hide what I think] because everyone has different opinions,” Sharon Osbourne explained. “And we all say what we feel in a respectful way. There’s no hate speech or ‘I’m really secretly part of this party.’ People say what they feel and you’ve got a space to feel it and it’s great.”

Sharon Osbourne then spoke about why she decided to move back to the UK. “Age, life changes, and everything changes so quickly,” she continued about her and Ozzy Osbourne’s departure from the U.S. “I stopped one day and it’s like, ‘What are we doing here? We don’t belong here! I’ve always been very English and I’ve never been a brit that goes there that has a bi-coastal accent. It’s just not me. I’m British and I belong here.”

However, Sharon Osbourne admitted that it took some convincing to get Ozzy to move. “It’s been so long since he spent time here. It’s like for him, ‘I don’t know where to go anymore!’ But I rather have the grey and drizzle than the sunny life there. The best place in the world to go for a holiday is LA. But to live there… When you’re still very British. It’s not for us.”

