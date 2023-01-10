Fresno Unified schools starting to spend some of MacKenzie Scott’s $20 million donation

Fresno Unified graduating seniors have the chance to earn up to $5,000 in college scholarship money, thanks in part to a $20 million donation from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott .

The district plans to award $300,000 to about 200 students in the Class of 2023 — or three times both the total dollar amount and number of recipients it’s awarded in past years, the district announced Monday.

“Too often, students who have worked hard throughout high school are held back by their financial realities as they strive for their college goals,” FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson said in a news release. “With about 83% of our students at a socioeconomic disadvantage, we are now poised to make a much greater contribution to their success.”

These efforts to help students along the path to higher education come in the form of two new scholarships.

The Fresno Unified School District Scholarship, which comes with a one-time award of at least $1,000 and up to $2,500, is open to college- or trade school-bound seniors with a minimum 2.5 augmented GPA.

The $5,000 Jim Newton Memorial Scholarship, named after a former Fresno Unified principal, is open only to students who attended Gaston (formerly Carver), Malloch, Burroughs, or Anthony elementary schools. This scholarship also requires a 2.5-minimum GPA.

Both scholarships will factor in financial need, among other criteria. Recipients will be determined by a selection committee and announced in the spring.

A game-changing donation at work

District leaders said they were still deciding how exactly to divvy up Scott’s unexpected whopper donation back when it was first announced in October, alongside the launch of Fresno Unified’s first-ever scholarship foundation .

The Scott donation took what Fresno Unified had in mind in terms of helping its students access higher education and kicked it up several notches.

Wendy McCulley, the district’s chief of Engagement and External Partnerships, previously told The Bee’s Education Lab that her team was mulling over different types of scholarship options — like full-ride scholarships for select students versus smaller scholarships for a larger group of students — not to mention how to make the money last.

“We have to preserve this,” she said in October, “so we can grow and grow ... for our kids.”

Fresno Unified is thought to be the first K-12 district to have received a donation from Scott’s foundation. It remains near the top of the list of more than 80 California schools and educational organizations donated a total of over half a billion dollars to, in terms of the size of its donation.

How to apply

Both applications are live online. The Jim Newton scholarship application is open until Feb. 28. The Fresno Unified Scholarship is accepting applications until Mar. 1 at 4 p.m.

Eligible students are welcome to apply to both scholarships, district spokesperson Nikki Henry confirmed in a text message to the Ed Lab.

Both applications ask for two letters of recommendation, a current transcript, plus written responses detailing the applicant’s community involvement, career aspirations, and financial need.

Selected graduates will receive their award after they show proof of enrollment at a community college, 4-year university, or trade/technical school within 18 months of matriculating from a Fresno Unified high school, according to the application portals.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley.