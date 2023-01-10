ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kate Middleton ‘appalled’ over Prince Harry ‘dragging her name through dirt’ in memoir: report

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6vOv_0k9YJu6Y00

It’s going to take a lot more than an olive branch to fix this.

Prince Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is reportedly “appalled” over the endless revelations the Duke of Sussex has detailed in his new memoir, “Spare.”

The 38-year-old left no stone unturned as he lifted the veil on private conversations he’s had with just about every member of the royal family, including Princess Kate.

“Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” a source told Us Weekly of the Princess of Wales’s reaction to the bombshell book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnMJz_0k9YJu6Y00
Kate Middleton, is reportedly “appalled” over the revelations Prince Harry has detailed in his new memoir.
WireImage

“She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Among the myriad of pearl-clutching moments in the memoir, Harry divulges a fair amount about Kate’s relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry gave his side of the infamous dress-fitting fallout between Meghan and Kate , which reportedly had the “Suits” star “sobbing on the floor.”

The Duke revealed text messages sent back and forth between His and William’s wives amid a disagreement over a bridesmaids’ dress fitting for Princess Charlotte.

Harry also recalled a time when Kate reluctantly lent Meghan her lip gloss and was “taken aback” by her asking to borrow it. The 38-year-old said the Princess of Wales “grimaced” when Meghan squeezed the tube on her finger and applied it to her lips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLwhm_0k9YJu6Y00
The Duke of Sussex has sensationally broken royal protocol by releasing the tell-all memoir.
AP

Elsewhere, the exiled royal admitted to having a lot of hope in the idea that William and Kate would get along with whomever he would end up with.

“I thought the four of us would, you know, bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as a third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also I guess, slightly awkward at times as well,” he writes.

“I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get – or to become – to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had, you know, a very successful career.”

Harry said stereotyping caused a “bit of a barrier” when Meghan met the pair .

“There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well at the beginning,” he writes.

When asked to clarify, Harry adds of Meghan, “Well, American actress, divorced, biracial, there’s all different parts to that and what that can mean if you are, like a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living life, then there is a tendency where you could end up living in a tabloid bubble than actual reality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXqw4_0k9YJu6Y00
Harry said stereotyping caused a “bit of a barrier” when Meghan met William and Kate.
Getty Images

Elsewhere in the memoir, Harry claimed that William and Kate “howled with laughter” when he told them he was thinking of wearing a Nazi costume to a party in 2005 .

Harry was 20 years old when the Sun newspaper published a front-page photo of him dressed as a Nazi soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a big swastika.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes, adding that when he went home and tried it on for them, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
RadarOnline

What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can’t Have Their Royal Titles Stripped By King Charles

This article has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles have been a hot topic of discussion ever since King Charles took the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this year. While Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have yet to receive new titles like Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose titles and social media handles were almost instantly upgraded to Prince and Princess of Wales, things have been relatively quiet regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s ones, with the fate of their, and their children’s, titles being very up in the air!
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
The Independent

Voices: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor

Prince Harry says his family “has been briefing the press for over a decade”. He means briefing against him, his wife and his family. For their own selfish – even jealous – purposes, according to Harry; Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and their respective staffs have all variously been “complicit” with the British tabloid press in creating a damaging family divide. He proclaims, often, how much he loves his family, and how much he wants them back, but the “dysfunctional” family doesn’t seem to want him, or Meghan and the kids. Quotes, leaks and planted stories attributed to Buckingham...
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
73K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy