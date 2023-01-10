Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Inflation has hit many parts of the world. You can see it in everything from wages to houses to cars to food prices. Rather than get down on the inflationary blues, why not invest in the stocks are benefiting from the trend. It’s not stocks like the tech stocks that led the way previously which you should be looking at. Where can you find them?
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Arhaus (ARHS)
ARHS - Free Report) recently guided above its own forecast for 2022 as the consumer continues to invest in their homes. This Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 13.9. Arhaus is retailer of premium home furnishings. It has more than 81 showroom and...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: International Game Technology (IGT)
IGT - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that operates and provides gaming technology products and services. The company is engaged in design, development, manufacture and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content. Like many stocks in 2022, IGT struggled for most of the...
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023
The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for Discover Financial (DFS) in Q4 Earnings?
DFS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 18, 2023, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Discover Financial’s fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $3.58, which indicates a decline of 1.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The...
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Corporate Bigwigs With Solid Long-Term Potential
U.S. stock markets have been fluctuating since the beginning of 2023 after an extremely volatile 2022. The two major concerns of last year, namely, a 40-year high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish policies in the form of decades high interest rates and tighter monetary control, are persisting in 2023.
Zacks.com
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Stocks to Buy to Sail Through the Volatile Market
It is good news for the market that inflation is moderating. This is leading investors to wonder if the central bank could consider stopping increasing rates in the near future. However, there has been a cautious note from the Fed policymakers that even if there is an end to raising rates, the monetary policy will remain tight. This is making the market volatile. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Penumbra, Inc. (
Zacks.com
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks.com
Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Gains on Higher Demand, Expansion Moves
SHW - Free Report) is benefiting from strong demand in its domestic end markets, pricing and cost-control initiatives and expansion of operations. Shares of Sherwin-Williams, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, have lost 27.9% over the past year against the 24.8% decline of its industry. Sherwin-Williams is gaining from favorable...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock Now
XOM - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 in the past seven days. In the past year, the company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has gained 57.5%, outpacing the 30.6% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. What's Favoring the Stock?. The price...
Zacks.com
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RLAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
Zacks.com
Euronav NV (EURN) Soars 8.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EURN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.9% higher at $14.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 29.1% loss over the past four weeks. Euronav has disputed Frontline's (FRO) decision...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
Is Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
5 Reasons U.S. Markets Will Be Higher in 2023
COIN - Free Report) ,. saw slower growth and were forced to lay off thousands of workers. In the face of the overbearing gloominess of 2022, it can be easy to stay negative. However, history tells us that it rarely pays to remain bearish over the long haul. Zoom out and pull up a long-term chart of the major U.S Indices, and you will find that despite bear markets every handful of years, stocks tend to rise over time.
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan...
Comments / 0