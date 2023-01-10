MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO