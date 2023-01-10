Read full article on original website
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying
MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pete Golding’s Alabama replacement could weaken a major rival
Pete Golding is leaving Alabama for Ole Miss, but Nick Saban may have an ace up his sleeve…. Though Alabama fans are ecstatic over defensive coordinator Pete Golding leaving for the Ole Miss gig, they might be even happier if Nick Saban is going big game hunting this offseason. While...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Detroit Pistons: You’re not getting Bogdanovic for a “crap pick”
The biggest current debate around the Detroit Pistons is whether they will trade Bojan Bogdanovic before the February trade deadline. It’s the classic argument of whether a young team should cash in a veteran asset for future hope or to hold onto him an in effort to speed up the process of getting competitive.
Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Hilariously Declines Coaching The NBA All-Star Game
Michael Malone is the front-runner to be the coach from the Western Conference in the All-Star game, despite his lack of interest.
Ohio State football: Least Valuable Player
The Ohio State football team had no shortage of disappointing players in 2022. The collective failure of the offense in the fourth quarter against Michigan is why they lost that game. Failure of the defense is why the Buckeyes ended up not winning a national championship. It’s hard to pick...
