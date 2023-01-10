Read full article on original website
Boggiano Rails as City Council Approves Homeless Center in Ward C
Jersey City lawmakers had their hands full Wednesday night, reacting to complaints reflecting a tale of two cities. Over the strenuous objections of Ward C Councilmember Richard Boggiano, the council voted 8–1 to authorize a lease agreement between the city, Jersey City Housing Authority and Garden State Community Development Corporation to provide homeless individuals using Hudson Gardens with intake services, showers, meals in a proper dining area, and laundry services. Hudson Gardens is a public housing site located immediately across Palidade Avenue from Dickinson High School.
Jersey City Attorney Indicted for Cheating Clients out of Two Million Dollars
A Jersey City attorney has been charged with defrauding his clients of more than two million dollars. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, James R. Lisa, 67, is charged by indictment with three counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. He was arraigned yesterday by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte, pleaded not guilty and was release on $100,000 unsecured bond.
Jersey City woman, 27, charged with assault by auto for 2021 crash that injured three
A 27-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with three counts of assault by auto for an August 2021 crash that injured three, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Michelle Graham, of 27, Jersey City, is charged with three counts of assault by auto and two counts of causing serious...
Jersey City Man Gets 25 Years in Death of Bayonne Woman
A Jersey City man has been sentenced in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a Bayonne woman. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2019 shooting death of Diamond Robinson, 26, in Bayonne.
Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County
BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
New Charter School in Journal Square Selected For Federal Funding
Kindle Education Public Charter School, a new school opening in Journal Square this fall, will receive $1.25 million from the U.S. Department of Education thanks to the Charter Schools Program of the New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association. Two charter schools in Trenton will receive funding from the same NJPCSA program as well.
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
Images of the City from Jim Fischer and Project Greenville
Jim Fischer loves snow. Pictures of it at least; the Jersey City artist may not appreciate shoveling it, but he’s a sure hand at depicting it. Snow swirls through the pleasantly proletarian “Forty-Eight Views of Brownstone Brooklyn” — a show that is exactly what it sounds like it would be. It lays heavily on the tangled branches of bare trees in Prospect Park, stuffs the air above the Boathouse with white dots, tickles a wet corner of Bergen St., and dolefully probes the spaces between the fire escapes in the alley behind Guido’s Funeral Home in Carroll Gardens. In Fischer’s engrossing drawings in colored pencil, the elements are a beautiful adornment. They never molest the built environment. They only make it more appealing. Even a slash of lightning in the sky over the Acanthus Gate only serves to enhance the hominess of the illustration. This version of Brooklyn crackles with electricity. It’s fully operational, workable, comprehensible, a place built for action.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested
On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Suspect shot after confrontation with DEA agents on NJ street
New Jersey prosecutors are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school.
This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list
JERSEY CITY, NJ – If you live in New Jersey, you know that New York City is the bagel capital of the world, but one New Jersey city made the cut in a recent Best Cities for Bagel Lovers Top 10. When you leave New York City, great bagels are not as hard to find as they are in most other parts of the country. New Jersey does a pretty good bagel statewide. But one city made the list, competing with major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, Orlando and Philadelphia. That city was unexpected because you don’t necessarily think The post This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who robbed NJ bank of nearly $8K arrested: officials
Police arrested a 42-year-old man they said robbed a New Jersey bank for almost $8,000 last month, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.
NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
Victim Stayed Alive Just Long Enough To ID His Killer — Who's Now Been Convicted: Prosecutor
Waleik McCollum stayed alive just long enough to identify his killer: Zahir “Peewee” Moore, authorities in Essex County said. A jury convicted 22-year-old Moore of gunning down 19-year-old McCollum, and now he's facing 30 years behind bars, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Surveillance footage captured...
Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Masked man caught after robbing N.J. bank, officials say
A man who authorities say robbed a bank in Middletown of nearly $8,000 last month has been arrested, prosecutors said. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with armed robbery, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Angeles was allegedly wearing a mask when he walked into...
