Jim Fischer loves snow. Pictures of it at least; the Jersey City artist may not appreciate shoveling it, but he’s a sure hand at depicting it. Snow swirls through the pleasantly proletarian “Forty-Eight Views of Brownstone Brooklyn” — a show that is exactly what it sounds like it would be. It lays heavily on the tangled branches of bare trees in Prospect Park, stuffs the air above the Boathouse with white dots, tickles a wet corner of Bergen St., and dolefully probes the spaces between the fire escapes in the alley behind Guido’s Funeral Home in Carroll Gardens. In Fischer’s engrossing drawings in colored pencil, the elements are a beautiful adornment. They never molest the built environment. They only make it more appealing. Even a slash of lightning in the sky over the Acanthus Gate only serves to enhance the hominess of the illustration. This version of Brooklyn crackles with electricity. It’s fully operational, workable, comprehensible, a place built for action.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO