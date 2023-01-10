ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Boggiano Rails as City Council Approves Homeless Center in Ward C

Jersey City lawmakers had their hands full Wednesday night, reacting to complaints reflecting a tale of two cities. Over the strenuous objections of Ward C Councilmember Richard Boggiano, the council voted 8–1 to authorize a lease agreement between the city, Jersey City Housing Authority and Garden State Community Development Corporation to provide homeless individuals using Hudson Gardens with intake services, showers, meals in a proper dining area, and laundry services. Hudson Gardens is a public housing site located immediately across Palidade Avenue from Dickinson High School.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Attorney Indicted for Cheating Clients out of Two Million Dollars

A Jersey City attorney has been charged with defrauding his clients of more than two million dollars. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, James R. Lisa, 67, is charged by indictment with three counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. He was arraigned yesterday by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte, pleaded not guilty and was release on $100,000 unsecured bond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Gets 25 Years in Death of Bayonne Woman

A Jersey City man has been sentenced in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a Bayonne woman. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2019 shooting death of Diamond Robinson, 26, in Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Arrested For Prescription Fraud In Ocean County

BRICK – Following tips from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brick police arrested two people who were believed to be getting prescriptions fraudulently and then selling the drugs. Alexis Inoa, 22, of NYC, and Carlos Herrera, 21, of NYC were charged with three counts of possession with intent to...
BRICK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

New Charter School in Journal Square Selected For Federal Funding

Kindle Education Public Charter School, a new school opening in Journal Square this fall, will receive $1.25 million from the U.S. Department of Education thanks to the Charter Schools Program of the New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association. Two charter schools in Trenton will receive funding from the same NJPCSA program as well.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street

A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
ELIZABETH, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Images of the City from Jim Fischer and Project Greenville

Jim Fischer loves snow. Pictures of it at least; the Jersey City artist may not appreciate shoveling it, but he’s a sure hand at depicting it. Snow swirls through the pleasantly proletarian “Forty-Eight Views of Brownstone Brooklyn” — a show that is exactly what it sounds like it would be. It lays heavily on the tangled branches of bare trees in Prospect Park, stuffs the air above the Boathouse with white dots, tickles a wet corner of Bergen St., and dolefully probes the spaces between the fire escapes in the alley behind Guido’s Funeral Home in Carroll Gardens. In Fischer’s engrossing drawings in colored pencil, the elements are a beautiful adornment. They never molest the built environment. They only make it more appealing. Even a slash of lightning in the sky over the Acanthus Gate only serves to enhance the hominess of the illustration. This version of Brooklyn crackles with electricity. It’s fully operational, workable, comprehensible, a place built for action.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested

On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list

JERSEY CITY, NJ – If you live in New Jersey, you know that New York City is the bagel capital of the world, but one New Jersey city made the cut in a recent Best Cities for Bagel Lovers Top 10. When you leave New York City, great bagels are not as hard to find as they are in most other parts of the country. New Jersey does a pretty good bagel statewide. But one city made the list, competing with major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, Orlando and Philadelphia. That city was unexpected because you don’t necessarily think The post This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Masked man caught after robbing N.J. bank, officials say

A man who authorities say robbed a bank in Middletown of nearly $8,000 last month has been arrested, prosecutors said. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with armed robbery, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Angeles was allegedly wearing a mask when he walked into...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ

