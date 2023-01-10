HARRISBURG, PA – Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced three key cabinet appointments: Rich Negrin to be Secretary of Environmental Protection, Cindy Dunn to be Secretary of Conservation & Natural Resources, and Russell Redding to be Secretary of Agriculture. This team of experienced leaders and policy experts will protect Pennsylvanians’ rights to clean air and pure water and safeguard our natural resources while ensuring their agencies are responsive, customer-service oriented, and focused on investing in communities across the Commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO