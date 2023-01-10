Read full article on original website
Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet
FILE – Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, speaks after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf delivered his budget address for the 2022-23 fiscal year to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in Harrisburg, Pa., on Feb. 8, 2022. Former Republican state Sen. Browne will lead the Department of Revenue, said incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the Susquehanna County District Courthouse in Montrose, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller has pleaded no contest to criminal environmental charges in a landmark pollution case. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. entered its plea Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Governor-Elect Shapiro to Attend Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, PA – Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro will stop by the Pennsylvania Farm Show to meet with Pennsylvanians and to highlight the Commonwealth’s agriculture industry and the people who power it. The agricultural industry is an essential part of our Commonwealth’s economy – supporting nearly 600,000 jobs and contributing nearly $133 billion in total output – and is a pillar of communities across Pennsylvania.
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro Nominates Secretaries of Environmental Protection, Conservation & Natural Resources, and Agriculture
HARRISBURG, PA – Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced three key cabinet appointments: Rich Negrin to be Secretary of Environmental Protection, Cindy Dunn to be Secretary of Conservation & Natural Resources, and Russell Redding to be Secretary of Agriculture. This team of experienced leaders and policy experts will protect Pennsylvanians’ rights to clean air and pure water and safeguard our natural resources while ensuring their agencies are responsive, customer-service oriented, and focused on investing in communities across the Commonwealth.
PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, January 14, 2023, through Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Customers may still obtain...
