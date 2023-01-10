ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Search warrant nets two Paducah men on drug charges

A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Arrested On Warrant For Fleeing From Law Enforcement

A Cadiz man was arrested on a warrant Thursday night charging him with fleeing from law enforcement Tuesday. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Tuesday 19-year-old Austin Mahaney struck a woman in the face causing bruising and a cut inside of her mouth. When law enforcement arrived he allegedly fled...
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault

A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery

A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man

The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death

A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
MAYFIELD, KY
whopam.com

Elkton traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges

A traffic stop by Elkton police Monday led to the arrest of Todd County man on multiple drug-related charges. Captain Jakop Smith stopped 49-year old Michael Bohonis of Clifty for having expired tags and a computer check showed his license was suspended in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Police say Bohonis was...
ELKTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Investigating Handgun Theft

A gun was reported stolen on Sylvan Terrace in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm handgun was taken sometime between January 5th and Tuesday morning. The gun is valued at $99 and no arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges

A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women

A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MAYFIELD, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Judge Sets February Hearing In 2006 Hopkinsville Murder

The attorney for one of two women charged in a 2006 Christian County murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents

Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
LYON COUNTY, KY

