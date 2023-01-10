Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets two Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Arrested On Warrant For Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A Cadiz man was arrested on a warrant Thursday night charging him with fleeing from law enforcement Tuesday. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Tuesday 19-year-old Austin Mahaney struck a woman in the face causing bruising and a cut inside of her mouth. When law enforcement arrived he allegedly fled...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit filed by Kentucky pregnant woman slammed to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight settled for $100,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claiming a pregnant woman was pulled over in her own driveway for having a broken taillight, "face-planted" and improperly arrested by a McCracken County sheriff's deputy last year has been settled for $100,000. Deputy Jon Hayden was accused of throwing Elayshia Boey down...
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault
A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
whvoradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
kbsi23.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
westkentuckystar.com
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
whopam.com
Elkton traffic stop leads to arrest on multiple charges
A traffic stop by Elkton police Monday led to the arrest of Todd County man on multiple drug-related charges. Captain Jakop Smith stopped 49-year old Michael Bohonis of Clifty for having expired tags and a computer check showed his license was suspended in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Police say Bohonis was...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Handgun Theft
A gun was reported stolen on Sylvan Terrace in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm handgun was taken sometime between January 5th and Tuesday morning. The gun is valued at $99 and no arrest has been made.
whvoradio.com
Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges
A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
whvoradio.com
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
14news.com
2 women hospitalized after knife attack in Dawson Springs; Man arrested
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute run. According to a press release, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department made that call around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs. KSP says...
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville mayor says new fire station will happen, likely near Walmart DC
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight made his first regular appearance on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday and says he’s committed to building a new fire station in the city—a project that studies have shown is needed. He says budget preparations have already begun and he’s hearing from department...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
whvoradio.com
Judge Sets February Hearing In 2006 Hopkinsville Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a 2006 Christian County murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County sheriff addresses recent school incidents
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White addressed incidents that have taken place in the Lyon County school system recently. White took to social media to address the community with a message he said was for parents and family members of school kids. White praised the "fantastic school district" in Lyon County...
