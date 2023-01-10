Read full article on original website
Driver Sought in Sudbury Hit-and-Run Crash
Police in Sudbury, Massachusetts, are searching for a driver who hit someone making a delivery and then drove off. It happened near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to police. The delivery driver was trying to cross the street when they were hit. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
Truck Crash Spills Rocks on I-93, Closing Southbound Side in Randolph
A truck carrying rocks crashed on Interstate 93 in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, temporarily closing the highway. The crash took place near the interchange with Route 28, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Cleaning up the highway required all southbound lanes to be closed, officials said. It wasn't immediately...
Three Men Charged In Alleged Home Improvement Scam in Arlington
Three men are accused of trying to scam an elderly homeowner in Arlington, Massachusetts, with what police say is a common con - a home improvement scam. Quincy residents Peter Gilheney, 21, Patrick Gilheney, 18 and Randolph resident Richard Gilheney all face charges of malicious destruction of property, more than $1,200 and larceny by false pretenses, over $250. Peter Gilheney is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and number plate violation to conceal identification.
Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'
A truck hit the roof of a tunnel on a road at Boston Logan International Airport Wednesday and had to be towed out, police said. Footage from over the airport showed the apparent "Storrowing," with a tractor-trailer stuck on a road headed to terminals B and C. First responders were seen nearby.
Residents Question, Slam Officials at Meeting on Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
A community meeting about a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, transitioned into a protest as emotions overcame the room. The meeting was held to discuss the death of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal last week at the hands of the Cambridge Police Department. "Justice for Faisal!" people shouted while hoisting signs reading...
Boston Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen in November
Boston police are looking for information on a missing woman who hasn't been seen since November. Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen getting into a vehicle on Bennington Street in East Boston on Nov. 26. Police said she was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville. She is described...
Massive Fire Tears Through Holbrook Home, Leaving 1 Dead
A man has died after a fire tore through a home Friday morning in Holbrook, Massachusetts, local and state emergency officials have confirmed. First responders got 911 calls just after 1 a.m. Friday for the fire, which was at 69 Belcher Street. Massive flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, as smoke billowed from the multi-story house.
13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Boston Found Safe
A 13-year-old girl has been found safe after being reported missing in Boston. Able Ebbi was safely located following a brief search, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a purple shirt with a circle design on the front, a...
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say
Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
Tempers Flare Over Plans for Warming Station at Revere Senior Center
Emotions ran high at a Monday city council meeting in Revere, Massachusetts, as seniors questioned plans to open a floor of the senior center overnight to people seeking refuge from the cold weather. The Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center is Revere's designated emergency facility. In the past, it has opened its doors...
Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
Ana Walshe Updates: Wednesday Marks 1 Week Since Cohasset Mom Was Reported Missing
Wednesday marks a full week since Cohasset, Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe was first reported missing to police, and in those seven days, the case has gone from a seemingly straightforward missing person investigation, to a desperate effort to locate Walshe amid nationwide concern and allegations against her husband, Brian Walshe.
FIRST ALERT: Rain, Gusty Wind Sweeping Through Greater Boston
We’re on the final leg of the rain from this weather system. A few lingering downpours are possible before drier air sweeps in above and shuts off the water. The timing couldn’t be better for the unveiling of The Embrace on Boston Common early Friday afternoon. Expect temps in the mid-50s with some spokes of sun possible from time to time.
Cherry Picker Falls on Building in Allston
A cherry picker vehicle tilted over while working at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, close to Brighton, on Thursday. The construction vehicle tilted over about 3:07 p.m., Boston police said. The operator was able to get out of the cherry picker. The incident took place at a building on...
Police Warn to Look Out for Potential Scams Tied to Ana Walshe Case
Investigators continue to search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband is in custody on charges of misleading the investigation. The Cohasset Police Department has issued a warning to beware of scams after seeing reports that there is a fundraiser purporting to help support the Walshe’s three young children.
Police Arrest 2nd Suspect in Case of Baby Found Abandoned in NH Woods
A second suspect has been arrested after a premature baby was found abandoned in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire, on a night when temperatures were well below freezing, according to police. Manchester police announced Wednesday morning that 45-year-old George Theberge had been arrested and charged with...
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
New Brewery and Taproom Now Open in West Newton
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last year, it was reported that a South Shore brewery and taproom was planning to expand to a space west of Boston, and now we have learned that it has opened. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants...
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
Mass. Woman Dies During Mexico Vacation After Falling From Airbnb
A 20-year-old woman who was originally from Newburyport, Massachusetts, died while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary. Leah "Lee" Pearse was studying to be a nurse at Simmons University in Boston, and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Mass General Hospital. Pearse was locked out...
