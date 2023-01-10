ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Nevada Current

End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike

Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Weather impacts food distribution in Northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The severe winter weather we have been experiencing is not only impacting travelers but it’s also creating more barriers for people needing food. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) serves over 100,000 neighbors each month. “We have been scrambling a little bit more,” said...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with your most accurate weather forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. Construction on new Durango Station resort moves …. Construction is moving along on Durango Station -- the newest Station Casinos resort coming to the southwest Las Vegas valley. The new sprawling resort will be located at 215 and Durango. Substance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mayor Goodman delivers State of the City address

Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivered the State of the City address Thursday. It took place in the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers. Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivered the State of the City address Thursday. It took place in the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers. Substance Nevada corrections officer was exposed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Desert Springs Hospital ending inpatient services in March; 970 employees affected

Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room. Desert Springs Hospital ending inpatient services …. Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room. Teacher...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry’s forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:45 a.m. Teacher discusses safety concerns at CCSD school …. The Clark County School District Board of trustees held its first board meeting on Thursday since new members were sworn into office. Low usage, flaws found with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11:17 p.m.

Clouds will continue to migrate in the from the west tonight/overnight but no showers are expected with the high clouds. Lows should drop near 42 and stay out of the 30s due to the blanket of clouds. Substance Nevada corrections officer was exposed …. A substance that a correctional officer...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.  An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Over 100 bald eagles counted in annual survey at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— An annual survey conducted by the National Park Service (NPS) counted 131 eagles in the Lake Mead area. As the national bird of the United States, the bald eagle is an important and powerful symbol. “A full wing spread would be longer than my arms, I...

