End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike
Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to host briefing on eviction crisis
The Civil Law Self-Help Center of the Regional Justice Center assists 300 persons every day who are seeking assistance because they are facing eviction.
Weather impacts food distribution in Northern Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The severe winter weather we have been experiencing is not only impacting travelers but it’s also creating more barriers for people needing food. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) serves over 100,000 neighbors each month. “We have been scrambling a little bit more,” said...
Sherry's Forecast: Friday, Jan. 13, 12:30 p.m.
Stay up-to-date with your most accurate weather forecast at https://www.8newsnow.com/weather-las-vegas/. Construction on new Durango Station resort moves …. Construction is moving along on Durango Station -- the newest Station Casinos resort coming to the southwest Las Vegas valley. The new sprawling resort will be located at 215 and Durango. Substance...
Mayor Goodman delivers State of the City address
Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivered the State of the City address Thursday. It took place in the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers. Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivered the State of the City address Thursday. It took place in the Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers. Substance Nevada corrections officer was exposed...
Desert Springs Hospital ending inpatient services in March; 970 employees affected
Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room. Desert Springs Hospital ending inpatient services …. Desert Springs Hospital and Medical Center has announced that it will cease hospital operations and convert to a free-standing emergency room. Teacher...
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 970 employees and stop all inpatient operations come March. This news shocked many employees who had been asking if the hospital was closing but had been reassured that there were no such plans.
Low usage, flaws found with ‘Red Flag’ gun law in Clark County
The 8 News Now Investigators discovered that in Clark County, only 17 applications of the Red Flag Law – which allows people to petition the court to take guns away from their loved ones if they pose a danger to themselves or others – have been filed since the law was enacted by the Nevada Legislature in 2019.
Sherry's forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:45 a.m.
Sherry’s forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:45 a.m. Sherry's forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:45 a.m. Teacher discusses safety concerns at CCSD school …. The Clark County School District Board of trustees held its first board meeting on Thursday since new members were sworn into office. Low usage, flaws found with...
CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
Tedd's Forecast: Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11:17 p.m.
Clouds will continue to migrate in the from the west tonight/overnight but no showers are expected with the high clouds. Lows should drop near 42 and stay out of the 30s due to the blanket of clouds. Substance Nevada corrections officer was exposed …. A substance that a correctional officer...
Historic Westside market expands to bring more options to food desert
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear says that 25% of the ward 5 population he represents resides in a food desert.
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and...
450,000 Nevadans expected to lose extra food assistance in April
Officials estimated 450,000 Nevadans would see a reduction in food assistance once the additional aid ends. The post 450,000 Nevadans expected to lose extra food assistance in April appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEW: What’s the ‘Kraken’ variant of COVID-19? And has it arrived in Clark County?
Weekly reports brought more signs that COVID-19 levels have flattened out in Clark County, with hospitalizations dropping and case levels up only slightly compared to last week. But what's all this about the "Kraken" variant?
Over 100 bald eagles counted in annual survey at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— An annual survey conducted by the National Park Service (NPS) counted 131 eagles in the Lake Mead area. As the national bird of the United States, the bald eagle is an important and powerful symbol. “A full wing spread would be longer than my arms, I...
Health district fines Las Vegas condo complex for repeated sewage issues
A condo complex near the Las Vegas Strip experiencing sewage and structural problems now faces a $10,000 fine due to a lag in repairs.
