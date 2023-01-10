Read full article on original website
South Dakota eyes property tax relief
(The Center Square) - South Dakota’s House Taxation Committee Thursday discussed two bills that would reduce property taxes. House Bill 1043 would exempt $100,000 of the "full and true value" of owner-occupied single-family homes. House Bill 1052 would change eligibility requirements for a property tax relief program for disabled veterans and surviving spouses.
dakotafreepress.com
Legislators File Property-Tax Relief Bill; Where’s the Food Tax Repeal?
The big property-tax break bill is in the hopper. On Tuesday, Representative Trish Ladner (R-30/Hot Springs) filed House Bill 1043, her interim tax committee’s proposal to exempt the first $100,000 of value of your primary home. HB 1043 isn’t complicated: it offers this tax relief in a single sentence:...
KELOLAND TV
SD House panel endorses employers’ tax cut
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposed reduction in South Dakota’s unemployment taxes heads to the House of Representatives next week. The legislation from the state Department of Labor and Regulation received unanimous backing Friday from the House Commerce and Energy Committee. Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said employers would...
dakotafreepress.com
Venhuizen Not Stumping for Former Boss’s Food-Tax Repeal, Files Two Ed Bills
Rookie Representative Tony Venhuizen (R-13/Sioux Falls) served as one of Governor Kristi Noem’s chiefs of staff (before she finally gave up on South Dakota advisors and brought in a lawyer from Florida to be her closest whisperer). So a cynical observer might expect that Venhuizen would be a chief cheerleader for Noem’s policy proposals in the Legislature.
dakotanewsnow.com
Landowners relieved by scheduled pipeline hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week’s decision to schedule a hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions was a relief for landowners. However, this is only a part of the journey. Both landowners and Summit have many steps to take before the Public Utilities Commission makes a final decision.
dakotafreepress.com
SB 30: Remove 200-Sale Criterion from Remote Seller Tax
The Legislature will consider simplifying the criteria for determining when an out-of-state online vendor must collect and remit South Dakota sales tax. Right now, remote sellers must start collecting South Dakota sales tax when, in one calendar year, they have sold more than $100,000 worth of goods to South Dakotans or have made 200 sales to South Dakotans.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
dakotafreepress.com
Like Jensen, Cammack Making Money from State Purchases
The South Dakota Republican Party machine has scared Representative Kevin Jensen (R-16/Canton) out of his bid for party chair. But the conflict of interest the SDGOP spin blog unearthed relating to Rep. Jensen’s state contracts remains. Since the Constitutional provision preventing legislators from holding contracts authorized by laws they have passed is not contingent on whether the legislator chooses to challenge party leaders, I’m sure Attorney General Marty Jackley will conduct an investigation and tell Jensen he either has to quit the Legislature or quit his day job, as Jackley’s deputy Mark Barnett told Brookings Democrat Carol Pitts in 2001 when he determined she had a conflict of interest between her legislating and her paying gig.
KELOLAND TV
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s no secret there’s more job openings than people to fill them in South Dakota. Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
KELOLAND TV
SD lawmakers refuse GOAC independent subpoenas
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should the Legislature’s panel that oversees state government’s operations have independent power to issue subpoenas as part of its investigations?. State law currently requires the Government Operations and Audit Committee to get approval from the Legislature’s Executive Board before issuing a subpoena. That can be a time-consuming process because the two panels operate on different schedules.
dakotanewsnow.com
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
kotatv.com
Renewed interest in Black Hills lithium mining draws attention
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills is no stranger to mining, mostly gold, silver, and uranium, but now there’s a new addition to the mining line-up ... lithium. It has the ability to store a lot of energy in a small volume. You can find it in the batteries of toys, cell phones, electric vehicles as well as appliances. Lithium batteries can last up to six years, which makes it a useful substance for appliances.
dakotafreepress.com
Summit Carbon Solutions, Big Tobacco, Avera Sponsor Noem Inauguration; Navigator, Sanford Do Not
Among the big businesses paying for Governor Kristi Noem’s second inauguration is one big Iowa business that hasn’t even started doing business yet, Summit Carbon Solutions:. Summit Carbon Solutions is the Iowa firm that wants to run part of a five-state network of carbon dioxide pipelines from East...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff react to Governor’s “State of the State” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out her legislative priorities in her “State of the State” speech this week. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she heard the tone. Hunhoff says the Governor again made a point of cutting the sales tax on groceries.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
mykxlg.com
SD State Grocery Tax Repeal, City Manager Amanda Mack Discusses Affect on City
South Dakota Legislative session has started, and Governor Kristi Noem has emphasized the need to repeal the state grocery tax to help alleviate people's financial burden. It was once reported that the bill discussion could also affect the City's ability to collect local grocery tax. City Manager Amanda Mack discusses...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
Kristi Noem’s Mt. Rushmore Firework Plans Axed Over Tribes’ Protest: Report
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to hold a firework display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has been rejected on the grounds that fireworks are opposed by local tribes, according to a report. In a letter rejecting the request obtained by the Daily Caller, the National Park Service wrote: “Fireworks continue to be viewed by multiple Tribes as an adverse effect on the traditional cultural landscape … This view was expressed by consulting Tribes in 2020 and has been reaffirmed by Tribal government representatives in subsequent meetings and letters.” Noem previously sent letters to Republican members of Congress from her state asking for their help in stopping the fireworks being canceled as they had been under the Obama administration, telling the Daily Caller: “The Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration is the best way that we can celebrate America’s birthday.”Read it at Daily Caller
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: In her State of the State address, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem talks the talk, but she has not walked the walk
I watched the South Dakota State of the State address delivered by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, Jan. 10. My observations:. She bragged about South Dakota being No. 1 in many areas, but never backed up the brag with the source of the information proving the brag. Many of the...
