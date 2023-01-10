Board Moves K-12 Social Studies Standards Hearing from Saturday, February 11, in Pierre to Friday, February 10, in Rapid City

Read full article on original website
South Dakota Social Studies Standards public hearing moved & teachers feel left out
"It's a little tough to ask our teachers to burn one of their two personal days to go and testify across the state. They don't get many of those anyway, and just the fact that we love our educators in the classroom with our kids, that's where they want to be."
Justice coalition aims to force change after death of Native mother
A group of Native American activists in South Dakota and their supporters have refined their demands for Pennington County officials following the death of a young woman who’d been arrested in Rapid City, and they plan to meet weekly all winter long to push for their demands to be met.
hubcityradio.com
Governor’s office responds to the “State of the Tribes” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Folks,. Our state’s Native American heritage and culture is such an important part of what makes South Dakota a special place. Governor Noem recognizes that. She acknowledges it every time we deploy resources to help the tribes, sign law enforcement MOUs to keep our tribal people safe, and incorporate Native American heritage and culture into our education standards. She invested in the first ever tribal-run meth treatment facility to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. She has repeatedly invested in regional mental health resources, which will also help our tribal communities. She highlighted the Department of Tourism’s efforts to advance tribal tourism in her State of the State Address this week. She has repeatedly made efforts to reconcile our differences and come together as one state.
Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism
UPDATED 7:30 p.m. Central, 1/12/23 PIERRE — A tribal chairman said Thursday that better collaboration is needed among tribal and state officials on deadly storms, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman responded by describing that assertion and others as a “message of division” that perpetuated “false narratives.” Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the […] The post Tribal chairman calls for collaboration; Noem spokesman responds with criticism appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Rapid City sales tax receipts show record levels for two months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s sales tax receipts reached record levels for September and October of 2022, with the rates also staying steady with inflation. The city’s tax receipts for October 2022 reached $3.15 million, which was a record for October. In 2021, the total was $2.99 million for the month. In September 2022, the receipts added up to $3.42 million, which also beat the 2021 record of $3.17 million for September.
kccrradio.com
Pierre Looking At Difficult Decision In Making EAS Recommendation
PIERRE — The cities of Pierre and Watertown have about a week to present a recommendation to the U-S Department of Transportation as to what air service they would like to see serve their cities. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says the city has looked closely at the three possible options for air travel…
hubcityradio.com
Secretary Kellie Wasko testify in front of Senate Judiciary Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KJJQ)- The Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections says the state needs new facilities. Governor Noem has proposed some $400 million in expenditures for new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Kellie Wasko spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. She says new facilities are...
wnax.com
Moving to a Different Floor in Pierre
One of the freshman members of the South Dakota House is a veteran of many years in state government. District 13 Representative Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls was the Chief of Staff for both Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Kristi Noem. He say it is interesting to change places in Pierre….
Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech
Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she wants to save employers $18 million worth of contributions to the state unemployment fund, while announcing other new proposals and reiterating her support for previously announced plans as she delivered her annual State of the State address at the Capitol in Pierre. “For four years we have made South […] The post Noem seeks relief for employers, families in State of State speech appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
KEVN
Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole gives haircuts at her salon, raising money to help other cancer patients pay their rent. These haircuts happen every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. on a walk...
pv-magazine-usa.com
The largest solar project in South Dakota begins construction
South Dakota is about to take its first step into the utility-scale solar space as National Grid Renewables announced it has broken ground on its 128 MW Wild Springs solar project. The Pennington County project is located in the Southwest Power Pool and will sell its production to utility Basin Electric Power Cooperative via a 114 MW power purchase agreement.
KELOLAND TV
‘Drinking out of a firehose’: More than 30 new lawmakers in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota’s legislative term limits that voters approved 30 years ago ensure there’s always some new faces making laws for the state. When the 98th Legislative session started on Tuesday, there were more than 30 first-year lawmakers between the House and the Senate. South Dakota’s Constitution calls for state lawmakers to be elected every two years and no person can be elected more than four consecutive times in the same chamber.
kotatv.com
Triple murder trial begins in Rapid City Tuesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial started Tuesday morning for a triple murder case in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in 2020. The prosecution started their opening statement with...
kotatv.com
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of several guns, some of them stolen. In June of 2021, in Rapid City, John Winn, a previously convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was found in possession of a SIG Sauer Incorporated, model P320, 9x19 mm Parabellum caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Colt’s Patent Firearms Manufacturing Company, model Combat Commander, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol; a Sturm, Ruger & Company Incorporated, model LCR, .357 Magnum caliber, double-action-only revolver; and a Taurus, model PT145, .45 AUTO caliber, semi-automatic pistol, which were found after Winn came into contact with law enforcement.
kotatv.com
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arson Absolu who was charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser continued today. Both witnesses were given immunity for their testimonies today. The first witness stated that Absolu would bring drugs from New York to Rapid City to be...
KEVN
Animals rescued last week are being taken care of by a nearby sanctuary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was charged with 13 counts of animal neglect last Friday, after several horses were found dead on his property last week. South Dakota state law makes a clear distinction between animal neglect, and animal cruelty, the latter being the intentional...
drgnews.com
Man on parole for killing classmate in Pierre in 2012 in custody in Clay County on weapons possession charges
A 26-year-old former resident of Pierre who went to prison after being convicted of killing a classmate when they were both 16, is back in custody in South Dakota after breaking parole. Information from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Braiden Kit McCahren was arrested Jan. 6, 2023, on two...
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman changed her plea Monday from not guilty to guilty for her part in a 2021 crash that killed a man. Juanita Wolfe, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. She was driving on Country Road west of Box Elder when the vehicle rolled. The passenger, Ty Brown Otter, 27, died in the crash.
KEVN
Snowfall for some tomorrow morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some snow is possible for southern counties tonight and tomorrow morning, but we don’t expect to see much. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder with lower 40s and upper 30s expected. Temperatures will increase once again for the end of the week. Friday and Saturday we could see highs well into the 50s and maybe even lower 60s.
