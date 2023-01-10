Read full article on original website
One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home
ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
Des Moines police search for driver who flipped car near art center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a fiery crash near the Des Moines Art Center. Video shows the wreckage left behind at Polk Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the car was speeding overnight, hit several light poles...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Des Moines hotel
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating the death of a man at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport as a homicide. Emergency crews responded to 4817 Fleur Drive around 4:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person bleeding and in cardiac arrest, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des […]
1 dead, 1 injured in Adel crash Thursday, Dallas County Sheriff's Office says
ADEL, Iowa — One man is dead and another injured after a Thursday evening car crash in Dallas County, according to the sheriff's office. Officials say 28-year-old Riley Scarper and 60-year-old Steven Morrell, both from Adel, crashed on U.S. Route 6 right before 6 p.m. Thursday. The crash severely...
Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
Gamble Block Apartments — Notice of Letting
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at Studio MELEE’s Office at 139 Fourth St. , West Des Moines, Iowa 50322 until 2 p.m. local time on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for the proposed Gamble Block Apartments – Adaptive Reuse and Rehabilitation project at 1203 Second St., Perry, Iowa 50220, as described herein and, in the plans, and specifications.
OSKALOOSA MAN IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BEING TRAPPED UNDER VEHICLE
OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday morning at approximately 9am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Ambulance Service, and Oskaloosa Fire Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County. The first responders were dispatched to this location on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
Shitake steak on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DMPD: Suspect arrested in connection to city's second homicide of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect has been arrested in connection to Des Moines' second homicide of 2023, according to Des Moines police. 50-year-old Surfun Julise Boens of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder. Police responded to a report of a man bleeding and in cardiac arrest...
An $85,000 project will transform a Des Moines staircase into a pedestrian connection
An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.Driving the news: On Tuesday,...
Spree of criminal mischief damages 16 vehicles around Perry
Sixteen vehicles had their windows shot out around Perry between about 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday. “We have received multiple reports of vehicle windows being damaged since last night,” Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn said Thursday afternoon. “If you have discovered damage to your vehicle and have not yet spoken to an officer, please call 515-465-4636 to make a report.”
Arrest in case of person terrorizing elderly couple in Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- Neighbors posting on social media tipped police to the suspect now accused of shooting fireworks at the home of an elderly south side couple late at night. The home has more than $1000 in damage and police say the couple was terrified. 42-year-old Michael Lee Porter...
Family has adopted dog left at Des Moines International Airport, ARL says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just a couple weeks after being tied up and abandoned outside of the Des Moines International Airport, rescue dog Allie has a new family. The Iowa Animal Rescue League posted the update on its Facebook Thursday, saying members of her new household actually saw Allie at the airport on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Ankeny Police Traffic Unit to Conduct Special School Bus Stop Enforcement
(Ankeny, IA) -- The city of Ankeny says its Police Traffic Unit will be conducting special enforcement efforts around school bus stops this week. The city is reminding drivers to review when it's safe to pass a school bus and has put more school bus safety information on its website. The city says drivers should always look for and obey school bus warning lights.
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
