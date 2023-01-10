Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Paul Sisk, 67 of Hopkinsville
A private service will be held for 67-year-old Paul “Robert” Sisk, of Hopkinsville. Burial will be in the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
k105.com
Two women injured in knife attack in Caldwell Co.
A Princeton man has been arrested after attacking two women with a knife. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday night at approximately 10:00, troopers responded to the 100 block of H. Haile Road in Dawson Springs and discovered two females with knife wounds received during a domestic dispute with 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker, who was at the residence when police arrived.
wkdzradio.com
Robert Ryan King, 41, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 41-year-old Robert Ryan King, of Hopkinsville, will be held in April. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Michael Ferrell, 64, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 64-year-old Michael Steven Ferrell, of Hopkinsville, will be Saturday, January 14 at 1:30pm at Johnson’s Chapel Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Child seriously injured in accident
A small child was seriously injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Butler Road. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 10900 block of Butler Road and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a tractor implement fell on a five-year old child. The child...
wkdzradio.com
Pam Clark Hummell, 70, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 70-year-old Pam Clark Hummell, of Hopkinsville, will be 11 o’clock Saturday morning at Riverside Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
whvoradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville mayor says new fire station will happen, likely near Walmart DC
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight made his first regular appearance on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday and says he’s committed to building a new fire station in the city—a project that studies have shown is needed. He says budget preparations have already begun and he’s hearing from department...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Citizens Seeking Options To Save Beloved Depot
Built by the Louisville & Nashville Railroad in 1892, Hopkinsville’s Rail Depot between East 9th and 10th streets last served as a home for the Pennyroyal Arts Council — before an electrical fire forced the organization to relocate. In the four years since passed, the picturesque National Register...
whvoradio.com
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Commerce Court sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car was turning onto Commerce Court from Eagle Way and pulled into the path of a truck that was on Eagle Way. An...
wkdzradio.com
Alivia Kimbrough, 4 months, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for Alivia Brielle Kimbrough, the four-month-old daughter of Alicia Wright and D'Rico Kimbrough, of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 18 at noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
wkdzradio.com
Karla Livingston, 50, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 50-year-old Karla Gilbreath Livingston of Cadiz, will be Friday, January 13 at noon at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel in Bowling Green. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4 to 8 and again Friday morning at 10. Survivors.
wkdzradio.com
William Mark Fuller, 65, of Owensboro
Funeral services for 65-year-old William Mark Fuller, of Owensboro and formerly of Cadiz, will be noon Monday at Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at from 2-5 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro, and from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Monday at the church.
wkdzradio.com
Dan McCraw, 75, of Cadiz
Funeral arrangements are incomplete for 75 year-old Dan Sidney McCraw, Sr. of Cadiz. King's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Police arrest Christmas week stabbing suspect after surrounding home off Dover Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Comments / 0