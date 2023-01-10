Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets two Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Arrested On Warrant For Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A Cadiz man was arrested on a warrant Thursday night charging him with fleeing from law enforcement Tuesday. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Tuesday 19-year-old Austin Mahaney struck a woman in the face causing bruising and a cut inside of her mouth. When law enforcement arrived he allegedly fled...
wkdzradio.com
Man Found Hiding In Attic Arrested On Warrants
A man wanted on three warrants was located hiding in a Trigg County attic Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were looking for 29-year-old Austin King in reference to active warrants and when they entered the home King and 27-year-old Joshua Harris fled and hid in the attic ignoring deputies’ commands.
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for robbery, assault
A Christian County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments Friday, including for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Indicted for first-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree terroristic threatening is 47-year-old Chad Love of Hopkinsville. Love is accused of stabbing a female victim in the eye with a broom handle while threatening her, causing a severe injury that required hospital treatment. Medical personnel say that if more force had been used, the handle would have entered her brain and killed her.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
westkentuckystar.com
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville woman was served a warrant Tuesday morning for third-degree burglary after several items were taken from Walmart. Hopkinsville Police say 55-year-old Barbara Clark along with another unknown female took several items valued at $1,038 from the store. She had previously been warned to not come back to Walmart....
wkdzradio.com
Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges
A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Handgun Theft
A gun was reported stolen on Sylvan Terrace in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm handgun was taken sometime between January 5th and Tuesday morning. The gun is valued at $99 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs After Traffic Stop
An Oak Grove man was charged with drug possession after a traffic stop on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Sholar says he stopped 30-year-old Troy Latham for a traffic infraction after seeing him stopped in the Concord Baptist Church parking lot just after midnight.
whvoradio.com
Caldwell County Man Charged With Assaulting Two Women
A Caldwell County man has been charged after Kentucky State Police say he assaulted two women with a knife Monday night. According to state police, troopers arrived at the scene and found two adult females who had been injured with a knife when they were assaulted by 33-year old Trevor L. Tucker, of Dawson Springs.
rewind943.com
Police surround home off Dover Road, negotiating with suspect inside
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have surrounded a house off Dover Road and are negotiating with a suspect inside. At about 1:35 p.m., Clarksville Police had a perimeter around a home in the 300 block of Chateauroux Drive, and officers were trying to negotiate with someone inside who has an aggravated assault warrant, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Stabbing suspect taken into custody following Clarksville barricade situation
A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
whopam.com
Dawson Springs man charged with assaulting two victims
Kentucky State Police have arrested a Dawson Springs man after he allegedly assaulted two women with a knife. According to a news release, troopers responded to a residence on H Haile Road in Dawson Springs around 10 p.m. Monday night for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located two adult female victims that had injuries from a knife, and they were reportedly assaulted by 33-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs.
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
wkdzradio.com
Defense Changes Again For Streeval Case
With the departure of defense attorney Bill Deatherage and multiple shake-ups in the local and regional public defender’s offices, the trial of Montie Streeval — set for August 10-18 of this year — could be in peril. Charged with the homicide and body disposal of 25-year-old Powderly...
kbsi23.com
U.S. 45 restricted to 1 lane near Mayfield after semi crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police report U.S. 45 is restricted to one lane after a semi crash at the southwest edge of Mayfield in Graves County. A semi and at least one other vehicle crashed at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air, acccording to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
