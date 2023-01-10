Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Hazy Friday ahead of active weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! High pressure remains in control and allows for a quick breather in between soggy storm systems. Today, we close out the second week of the year with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies again. This time of year, high pressure can...
Calm skies ahead of another active stretch
After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
New winter weather advisory issued for Wasatch Front with storm's 2nd wave
How many inches of snow are projected to fall? What does the National Weather Service Say?
More wet weather on the way with thunderstorm potential
This morning brought valley rain and mountain snow, but the weather calmed down a bit late this morning into the afternoon. This brief calm won't last though as we have a cold front moving our way which will also bring more atmospheric river moisture.
ksl.com
The 4 ski resorts with the most snow in the country are all in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is living up to its claim of having the "greatest snow on earth" this winter. The four resorts with the most snow in the country are all a short drive from Salt Lake City in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. As of Wednesday, Alta...
Utah winter storms clear atmosphere, improve air quality
If there is one thing that we can count on along the Wasatch Front during the winter season, it’s bad air quality at some point. Inversions are common during the winter months along the northern valleys, which can lead to the build-up of bad air.
Ice fishing can lure those not hitting the slopes for winter fun
It's been heaven in Utah for skiers and snowboarders because of record snowfalls, but for those who don't hit the slopes, ice fishing is an option for a great winter activity.
kjzz.com
Utah's snowpack at 189% of normal, but Gov. Cox isn't celebrating yet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah is sitting strong when it comes to snow. According to the USDA Snow Survey, as of Thursday morning, statewide snowpack was at 189 percent of normal for this time of year. But Gov. Spencer Cox said it's not time to celebrate yet. “We’ve...
Median snowpack water equivalent surpasses 2022’s highest peak
UTAH— The 2022-2023 winter season continues to bring snow and rain across the state. Statewide, the median snowpack water equivalent is at 191%, surpassing the peak of 2022’s snowpack water […]
KRQE News 13
Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm
Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
kslnewsradio.com
Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?
SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
Multiple projects underway to improve lane line visibility
If you were caught in this week's snow squall- there's a good chance you were wishing for traffic lines that were lit up as the weather conditions made it nearly impossible to see your lane clearly.
KRQE News 13
Strong winds, snow arrives with next storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another fast-moving storm will bring strong winds and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Quieter, but cooler weather returns for the rest of the week. A quiet Monday across New Mexico. Some light snow will be possible tonight up in the San Juan Mountains....
DWR issues citations during Cow Elk hunts
UTAH – As the Utah cow elk hunting season begins to wind down, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officers have had a long season enforcing rules and regulations implemented […]
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Channel 6000
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSLTV
How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a vibrant green comet will be passing in the night sky over Utah. Scientists believe this comet was last visible some 50,000 years ago in the Upper Paleolithic Era, a time when the Neanderthal was still roaming the earth. The comet has a wide eccentric orbit around the sun, and may not come near earth again.
