ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Hazy Friday ahead of active weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! High pressure remains in control and allows for a quick breather in between soggy storm systems. Today, we close out the second week of the year with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies again. This time of year, high pressure can...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Calm skies ahead of another active stretch

After some healthy precipitation totals that went over an inch in most spots across the state, we'll see drier conditions today thanks to high-pressure settling. Before getting into the forecast though it's important to note that our recent string of storms continues to help us chip away at the drought situation!
UTAH STATE
ABC4

More wet weather on the way with thunderstorm potential

This morning brought valley rain and mountain snow, but the weather calmed down a bit late this morning into the afternoon. This brief calm won't last though as we have a cold front moving our way which will also bring more atmospheric river moisture.
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm

Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?

SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
UTAH STATE
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KRQE News 13

Strong winds, snow arrives with next storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another fast-moving storm will bring strong winds and snow to parts of New Mexico Wednesday. Quieter, but cooler weather returns for the rest of the week. A quiet Monday across New Mexico. Some light snow will be possible tonight up in the San Juan Mountains....
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a vibrant green comet will be passing in the night sky over Utah. Scientists believe this comet was last visible some 50,000 years ago in the Upper Paleolithic Era, a time when the Neanderthal was still roaming the earth. The comet has a wide eccentric orbit around the sun, and may not come near earth again.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy