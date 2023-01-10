Read full article on original website
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
China may be trying to maintain its relationships with the West even while continuing to buy up Russian energy, one historian told Insider.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Miss Ukraine's journey from washing restaurant floors in a besieged Kyiv to stunning onstage as an angelic avenger is a wartime Cinderella story
Viktoria Apanasenko told Insider she learned she would represent her country while she was volunteering for the war effort working in a restaurant.
WADA says Russia found ‘no fault’ in Valieva doping case
MONTREAL (AP) — A Russian tribunal found figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in a doping case that rocked last year’s Winter Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday. The Russian skater won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before it...
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov’t
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister in...
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s...
