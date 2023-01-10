ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WADA says Russia found ‘no fault’ in Valieva doping case

MONTREAL (AP) — A Russian tribunal found figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in a doping case that rocked last year’s Winter Olympics, the World Anti-Doping Agency said Friday. The Russian skater won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before it...
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov’t

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister in...
Iran hangs former defense ministry official over spy claim

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once worked for its defense ministry, despite an international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid nationwide protests. Iran’s Mizan news agency, associated with the country’s...

