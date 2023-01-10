Read full article on original website
Litecoin Price Could Rally 285% Pre-Halving Based On Historical Data
While the Bitcoin halving is not expected until March 13, 2024, according to Coinwarz data, Litecoin investors can already look forward to the traditionally bullish event as soon as this year. According to NiceHash’s estimate, the Litecoin halving will take place in 189 days, on July 19, 2023. The...
Solana Price Surge Attracts Investors, What’s Driving It?
Solana’s price has achieved an unexpected week-long rally, causing it to significantly outperform almost all other cryptocurrencies. As the price of the centralized smart contract token stabilizes, investors are showing interest in how high it can go. In the first week of 2023, the price of Solana (SOL) soared...
Bitcoin Short Squeeze: $93 Million Shorts Liquidated In One Hour
Data shows a large amount of shorts have been liquidated in the Bitcoin futures market in the past day as BTC pushes above $19,000. $93 Million Bitcoin Shorts Were Wiped Out In Only 1 Hour. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, short liquidations have spiked in the...
Chainlink Bullish Signal: LINK Address Activity Returns To 2021 Levels
Data shows Chainlink address activity has returned to 2021 levels recently, a sign that could turn out to be bullish for the asset’s value. Chainlink Daily Active Addresses At High Levels Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this increase in LINK activity first started around...
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Snowfall Protocol, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 11 January
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu are notable meme coins and one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. However, the bearish market outlook of cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks has caused the value of both coins to decline by a significant percentage. Snowfall Protocol, a newer project with innovative...
Monero Has Been On A Bullish Run But Will The Momentum Hold?
The Monero price has rallied over the past week since the broader market recovered. Over the last 24 hours, XMR was consolidating despite its weekly gains. The coin traded laterally over the past few sessions before it started to dip on its chart. As momentum halted recently, it is still...
Dogecoin Price Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Close Above $0.08 Is Critical
Dogecoin formed a base near $0.066 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.080 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.075 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0750 zone and...
Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”
Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
Polkadot Breaches $5 But These Levels Remain Crucial For DOT
Polkadot has finally managed to break past the rigid price resistance mark of $5. Over the last 24 hours, DOT increased by more than 6%. In the past week, the coin has secured double-digit gains. Bitcoin moved into its daily chart’s $18,000 price zone, pushing altcoins on their respective charts....
Bitcoin Reaches One-Month High As Mini Bull Run Continues
The crypto market has evolved from the unending devastating bear market to a more green and overwhelming market. Cryptocurrencies are moving from the initial stagnant, and lower lows state to a rallying to the top. Among the number of cryptocurrencies moving upward and making significant higher highs is Bitcoin, the...
XRP Price Goes Upward With Increasing Whale Activity
The crypto market is still facing a declining effect from the raging crypto winter, but XRP is faring on the daily chart. Since last year, several crypto assets have been struggling to stay afloat as the prices of tokens fluctuate. Unfortunately, the overall outcome has not impressed many crypto participants and investors.
Polkadot Records New Achievements In Dev’t Activity, Pushes DOT Price Up
Polkadot (DOT) has ushered in the first week of 2023 on a strong note, rising 8% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko shows, Wednesday. The ecosystem itself has been very bullish recently, following the trend of the crypto market. According to Polkadot Insider, who posted an on-chain update of the ecosystem, Polkadot is registering new users on-chain, peaking on January 6th at 2,126 new users.
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Spot And Derivative Reserves Shoot Up
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin spot and derivative exchange reserves have both shot up recently, a sign that could be bearish for the price. Bitcoin Spot And Derivative Reserves Register Growth. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the open interest and the funding rates are also...
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Extend Rally Above $18
Solana is showing bullish signs above $15 against the US Dollar. SOL price could extend its rally above the $18 and $20 resistance levels. Sol price started a fresh increase above the $15 and $16 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $16 and the 100...
XT.COM Lists SLEEPEE in its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone, and the SLEEPEE/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-01-07 07:00 (UTC). About SLEEPEE. SLEEPEE is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain...
Ethereum Price Consolidate Gains and Seems Poised For Upside Break
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,320 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,350 zone and is currently consolidating gains. Ethereum started a decent increase above the $1,300 and $1,320 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
TRON Snags No. 2 Spot In TVL As Revenue Spikes Despite Bear Market Pressure
According to a tweet by TRON (TRX) on January 10, the network has displayed an impressive performance as it is currently ranked second in terms of total value locked (TVL) in the entire crypto space. TRON’s TVL has reached $9.2 billion by end of 2022, TRON DAO disclosed. TRON...
Ethereum Rallies Above $1,400 As Sharks Accumulate
Ethereum has rallied above $1,400 today as on-chain data shows ETH sharks have been busy accumulating recently. Ethereum Shark Addresses Have Grown By 3,000 In the Last Two Months. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the current number of shark addresses in the market is the highest...
