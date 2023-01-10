Read full article on original website
Career fair MN DHS jobs in Willmar Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) says they will be recruiting for a wide variety of positions with excellent salaries and benefits during an in-person career fair today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willmar CareerForce Center, 2200 23rd St. NE. DHS Director of Talent Acquisition Tonika Shobe says participants may schedule an interview in advance by calling (320) 441-0130. Walk-in participants are welcome the day of the event and will be able to speak with recruiters and hiring managers....
Work begins on 2023 Spicer Winterfest Ice Castle
(Spicer MN-) Spicer Winterfest is coming, and The Wee Kut Ice Company of New London is going to start building the 2023 Winterfest Ice Castle this weekend. Mike Lint of Wee Kut says they plan to begin the ice cutting and castle construction Friday afternoon at Saulsbury Beach on Green Lake...
Suspect in Willmar shootout slated for April 11th
(Willmar MN-) A jury trial date of April 11th, 12th and 13th has been set for the suspect in a Willmarshooting that began as an argument about a cell phone. Court records say on November 6th, 22-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy reportedly opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and treated before he was arrested.
Harry Robert Hopewell
Harry Robert Hopewell Jr., 83, of Willmar, died Monday, January 9th at Centracare Therapy Suites in Willmar. His funeral service will be at 11:30 am, Monday, January 16th at Assembly of God in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service at the church. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
Medina appealing adult certification in attempted murder case
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar teen is appealing a judge's ruling that he be tried as an adult for attempted murder. 16-year-old Adrian Medina is accused of shooting at a person who allegedly discovered him tampering with his car in southeast Willmar August 27th. This fall it was ruled that Medina can be tried as an adult, and he is now appealing that ruling. Medina faces 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and 2 Counts of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina.
SUV-semi collision in New London sends man to the hospital
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt last night when his SUV and a semi collided near New London. The state patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. on Highway 23 at County Road 40. An SUV driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was northbound on County Road 40 and collided with a semi that was traveling northbound on 23. Burke was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver wasn't hurt.
Lowell Norby
Lowell Norby, 66, of rural Belgrade, died Monday, January 9, at his home. His memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 22, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Fire destroys chicken barn near Holdingford
(Holdingford MN-) An empty chicken barn was destroyed by fire near Holdingford Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says the barn was located on 85th Avenue in Brockway Township, and at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, the owner, 62-year-old Debra Funk of Rice called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the west end of the building. It took fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon and Holdingford more than 3 hours to battle the blaze. The 350 foot long barn had not contained chickens for several years but was used to store equipment and miscellaneous items.
4 hurt in 3 local crashes Wednesday
(Granite Falls MN-) Icy roads yesterday morning caused several crashes in the area. The state patrol says:. At 9:11 a.m. a pickup and a car collided at the intersection of Highway 23 and Chippewa County Road 8, east of Granite Falls. The car collided with the pickup as it was turning onto County Road 38, and the driver of the car, 67-year-old Manuel Cardiel of Cottonwood was taken to the Granite Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Helen Stange
Helen Stange, age 80, of Alexandria, MN died on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Alomere Health in Alexandria, MN. A private family service was held. Burial will be at the Zion United Methodist Cemetery South of Danube at a later date. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. Helen...
Fire damages home near Darwin
(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
