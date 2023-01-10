Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for September 2022
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties, for Sept. 1-30, 2022. 1. $2,825,000; 386 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; John A. Rothschild and Natalie M. DiSabato from Randall S. Arndt, trustee. 2. $2,600,000; 2444 Lane Ave., Upper Arlington; Bradley J....
columbusmonthly.com
New York Designer Lisa Panitz Creates a Perfect Family Retreat in New Albany
For New Albany interior designer Lisa Panitz, work—like life—is ever-evolving. “With design, things have always been about change,” she says. But that’s also the case for life in today’s world. “Everything these days is constantly moving,” Panitz continues. “If you can find a way to be comfortable with change, that’s half the battle of life.”
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
6 developments happening in 2023 to watch out for in Columbus
Keep an eye on Columbus' ever-changing landscape.
New York-style pizza, stromboli spot opens in German Village-area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The ovens are ablaze at a locally owned, New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the best stromboli in town. Pizzano’s Express, located at 804 Parsons Ave., opened its doors in early December to expand the reach of its halal, Italian-inspired dishes to Columbus’ South Side community, according to […]
columbusmonthly.com
Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage
Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
columbusmonthly.com
Bring on 2023: What to Expect on the Columbus Food and Drink Scene This Year
As restaurants and bars recover from the pandemic, we’re optimistic for what 2023 holds. Four of the city’s most notable chefs are opening restaurants; the Junto hotel will pair new dining options with beaucoup skyline views; and at least five new taprooms hope to start pouring pints. Get excited, Columbus.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Symphony’s tribute to Aretha Franklin to more than a million bricks on display at Brick Fest Live, there’s no shortage of things to do this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in central Ohio. Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes: Jan. 12 The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes.Nationwide Arena […]
Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant coming to Columbus
A lounge-style restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz has postponed its Friday opening in downtown Columbus.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Cassie and Blake Collins
Familial touches and exquisite décor make for a day that’s ‘overwhelming in the best possible way.’. May 14, 2022 | Cassie (Lamprinakos) and Blake Collins knew of each other for years through friends, but it wasn’t until 2018, at a bar during an Ohio State University football game, that their relationship sparked.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Brick Fest Live, Great Train Show and New Years Hike
Start the New Year with Metro Parks Hike at Sharon Woods. Start the new year off right with a Columbus Metro Parks' Winter Hike. Gathering with friends and family is the perfect way to ensure your New Year is off to a good start. Refreshments will be available at Sharon Woods while community walks will be held at numerous parks across the city throughout January like Clear Creek, Rocky Fork, Scioto Grove and Walnut Woods. As you hike the trails, search for Metro Parks wooden ornaments to take home as a gift to visitors.
2 new exhibitions coming to Franklin Park Conservatory this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the new year rolls in, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is rolling in two exhibitions. Thousands of orchid blooms will be shown in the annual orchid exhibition. The display includes four themed-vignettes: Summer Breeze, Sweet Treats, Bumblebee Picnic and Day at the Beach. Visitors...
Woman lost $1,500 in government grant scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the cost of just about everything rising these days, Dianne Glaser said she could use some extra cash. So, a message about a grant opportunity from a Facebook friend came at the perfect time. “She told me about this government grant, and she had gotten it, and (said) I should […]
Things you should never store in your garage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime. But before you put all that junk in the garage, beware. Ah the garage, that giant vacuum cleaner of a room where old bicycles and lawnmowers go to die. Where jugs of […]
On Development: It’s not the buses – it’s the cars
Pre-holiday chaos. More than 47,000 students in the Columbus City Schools district scattered throughout more than 100 public, charter and private schools flung across Central Ohio – and the vast majority are bused to school every day. Ongoing . Pledges by CCS to reconfigure school-bus routes and schedules. Result:...
Delaware Gazette
Edge Adventure Park proposed in Westerville
There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding the proposed Edge Adventure Park in Westerville. The meeting will be held in the Community Center’s multi-purpose rooms, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville. The park would be in a wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland...
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
lara-mom.com
The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one
This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
Comments / 0