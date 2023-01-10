ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
columbusmonthly.com

New York Designer Lisa Panitz Creates a Perfect Family Retreat in New Albany

For New Albany interior designer Lisa Panitz, work—like life—is ever-evolving. “With design, things have always been about change,” she says. But that’s also the case for life in today’s world. “Everything these days is constantly moving,” Panitz continues. “If you can find a way to be comfortable with change, that’s half the battle of life.”
NEW ALBANY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New York-style pizza, stromboli spot opens in German Village-area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The ovens are ablaze at a locally owned, New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the best stromboli in town. Pizzano’s Express, located at 804 Parsons Ave., opened its doors in early December to expand the reach of its halal, Italian-inspired dishes to Columbus’ South Side community, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage

Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Bring on 2023: What to Expect on the Columbus Food and Drink Scene This Year

As restaurants and bars recover from the pandemic, we’re optimistic for what 2023 holds. Four of the city’s most notable chefs are opening restaurants; the Junto hotel will pair new dining options with beaucoup skyline views; and at least five new taprooms hope to start pouring pints. Get excited, Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Symphony’s tribute to Aretha Franklin to more than a million bricks on display at Brick Fest Live, there’s no shortage of things to do this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in central Ohio.  Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes: Jan. 12 The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes.Nationwide Arena […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Cassie and Blake Collins

Familial touches and exquisite décor make for a day that’s ‘overwhelming in the best possible way.’. May 14, 2022 | Cassie (Lamprinakos) and Blake Collins knew of each other for years through friends, but it wasn’t until 2018, at a bar during an Ohio State University football game, that their relationship sparked.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | Brick Fest Live, Great Train Show and New Years Hike

Start the New Year with Metro Parks Hike at Sharon Woods. Start the new year off right with a Columbus Metro Parks' Winter Hike. Gathering with friends and family is the perfect way to ensure your New Year is off to a good start. Refreshments will be available at Sharon Woods while community walks will be held at numerous parks across the city throughout January like Clear Creek, Rocky Fork, Scioto Grove and Walnut Woods. As you hike the trails, search for Metro Parks wooden ornaments to take home as a gift to visitors.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 new exhibitions coming to Franklin Park Conservatory this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the new year rolls in, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is rolling in two exhibitions. Thousands of orchid blooms will be shown in the annual orchid exhibition. The display includes four themed-vignettes: Summer Breeze, Sweet Treats, Bumblebee Picnic and Day at the Beach. Visitors...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman lost $1,500 in government grant scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the cost of just about everything rising these days, Dianne Glaser said she could use some extra cash. So, a message about a grant opportunity from a Facebook friend came at the perfect time. “She told me about this government grant, and she had gotten it, and (said) I should […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Things you should never store in your garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime. But before you put all that junk in the garage, beware. Ah the garage, that giant vacuum cleaner of a room where old bicycles and lawnmowers go to die. Where jugs of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

On Development: It’s not the buses – it’s the cars

Pre-holiday chaos. More than 47,000 students in the Columbus City Schools district scattered throughout more than 100 public, charter and private schools flung across Central Ohio – and the vast majority are bused to school every day. Ongoing . Pledges by CCS to reconfigure school-bus routes and schedules. Result:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Edge Adventure Park proposed in Westerville

There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding the proposed Edge Adventure Park in Westerville. The meeting will be held in the Community Center’s multi-purpose rooms, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville. The park would be in a wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
OHIO STATE
lara-mom.com

The best steak in Columbus is NOT the most expensive one

This post is an ode to our family’s all-time favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse. We have been regulars at the Polaris Texas Roadhouse for more than 12 years. The owner knows us on sight and always comes over to say hi. For a long time, it was the only restaurant little Zoe would go to so we were there almost weekly!
