LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced EVgo ReNew™, an enhanced and comprehensive maintenance program designed to ensure stations across EVgo’s charging network meet its quality and technology standards. Through the program, EVgo plans to replace, upgrade, or in some cases retire, hundreds of stations over the coming year with the goals of enhancing charger availability and building range confidence for EV drivers of all types. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005222/en/ The EVgo ReNew program will replace, upgrade, and, in some cases, retire hundreds of stations over the course of the year in order to enhance and build up charger availability and reliability. (Photo: Business Wire)

