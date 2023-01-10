Read full article on original website
Related
In a first, the U.S. unveils plans to decarbonize its entire transportation sector
In what can be hailed a significant and impactful move, the U.S. Department of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency released a Blueprint on how to decarbonize the entire U.S. transport system. The strategy is hoped to cut all greenhouse emissions from the transportation sector by 2050.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Want to drive an electric vehicle? This new project could help
The Biden administration has an ambitious agenda to “go green” but some environmentalists wonder at what cost. The approved federal permitting of mining lithium deposits in Nevada is being challenged in court, even though the U.S. imported 2,600 metric tons last year for electronics and electric vehicles.
CNBC
These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
U-M study: Electric vehicles will save most drivers money — but they need to be more affordable to buy
Researchers warn that the ‘lowest-income Americans could get left behind’ in the EV revolution
maritime-executive.com
Biden Administration Releases Maritime Decarbonization Strategy
The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain
In what is being called the largest investment in U.S. solar history, Qcells announced that it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a complete solar supply chain in the United States. This makes the Korean company, a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, the first company to establish a fully-integrated silicon-based solar supply chain in the U.S.
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
US Needs To Quadruple EV Charging Stations In The Next 3 Years
According to a new report by S&P Global Mobility, America needs to quadruple the number of electric car charging stations it has in the next three years and increase it eightfold by 2030 if it's to support the number of EVs expected on our roads. Logically, the need for more...
supplychainquarterly.com
Government agencies release ‘blueprint’ for decarbonizing transportation sector
The Biden Administration took a step closer to its emissions reduction goals this week with the release of an interagency “blueprint” to decarbonize the nation’s transportation sector. The plan addresses all passenger and freight travel modes and fuels, and is the first deliverable following an agreement last year between the U.S. Departments of Energy (DOE), Transportation (USDOT), Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
pv-magazine-usa.com
Interactive mapping tool for siting renewable energy projects
A dynamic geospatial mapping tool was developed by Argonne National Laboratory as a free, open resource to identify suitable locations for siting solar, wind, and other clean energy infrastructure projects. Based on desired parameters, the tool will generate a “heat map” of ideal locations. Users of the Geospatial...
The US Is Building More Manufacturing Plants In Decades Thanks To EVs
The US auto industry is pouring billions of dollars into building new factories, thanks to new federal legislation and increased demand for electric vehicles. As of November, the combined total for all auto manufacturer investments in 2022 was $33 billion, including new auto assembly plants and battery-manufacturing facilities. According to...
supplychain247.com
MPO is Now Smart Freight Centre Accredited!
The need for more sustainable supply chain operations is critical, and the pressure on brands from customers and consumers to be more mindful and transparent extends across sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics practices. MPO is now accredited by Smart Freight Centre to provide carrier greenhouse gas emissions data for freight and...
electrek.co
The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming
Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
Opinion: ‘DARPA for Education’ Is a Good Start. Now, Congress Must Do More
Along with an educated and skilled workforce, innovation has always been at the core of the nation’s economic competitiveness. Yet effective innovations are lacking in the field of education. American education lags far behind that of other countries, especially in STEM, with the United States ranking 30th in math. Learning loss due to the COVID-19 […]
electrek.co
Solid Power awarded millions from US Dept. of Energy to build solid-state batteries
Solid-State battery developer Solid Power continues to rally financial support to help scale its nickel- and cobalt-free cells for EVs. This week, the United States Department of Energy announced it is awarding over $5 million to help Solid Power continue developing its technology which could significantly help lower the price of EV batteries.
rv-pro.com
Society of Certified RV Pros Touts Newly Certified Personnel
The Society of Certified RV Professionals has recognized 18 individuals from eight participating dealerships who earned a new certification, plus an individual who renewed their certification during the last quarter of 2022, through the Mike Molino RV Learning Center Fixed Operations Certification Program. Participation in the recognition program allows the...
EVgo Launches “EVgo ReNew™” to Enhance and Improve Fast Charging Experience Nationwide
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced EVgo ReNew™, an enhanced and comprehensive maintenance program designed to ensure stations across EVgo’s charging network meet its quality and technology standards. Through the program, EVgo plans to replace, upgrade, or in some cases retire, hundreds of stations over the coming year with the goals of enhancing charger availability and building range confidence for EV drivers of all types. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005222/en/ The EVgo ReNew program will replace, upgrade, and, in some cases, retire hundreds of stations over the course of the year in order to enhance and build up charger availability and reliability. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0