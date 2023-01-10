Following an extensive search process which attracted dozens of qualified applicants across the country, Monica Thornton has joined The Nature Conservancy in Georgia in the role of Executive Director. As Executive Director, Thornton now oversees a conservation portfolio which includes 21 properties totaling more than 30,000 acres. She will also lead the execution of TNC’s next strategic plan and the pursuit of the organization’s 2030 goals.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO